American player Jack Sock set to retire from tennis after US Open

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open ATP - Singles
  4. American player Jack Sock set to retire from tennis after US Open
American player Jack Sock set to retire from tennis after US Open
Sock is calling it a day
Sock is calling it a day
Reuters
American Jack Sock (30) will retire from tennis after the US Open, the former world number eight said on Sunday.

Sock has won four ATP singles titles and 17 tour-level doubles trophies, with the most notable crowns being the 2017 ATP Masters 1000 title in Paris, as well as men's doubles titles at Wimbledon in 2014 and 2018 and the 2018 US Open.

He also won a mixed doubles gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics as well as a bronze in the men's doubles.

Sock is teaming up with John Isner at Flushing Meadows, with the big-serving American also set to retire after the conclusion of the year's final Grand Slam.

"To the eight-year-old boy who immediately fell in love with the sport of tennis. I hope I made you proud," Sock said in a post on Instagram. "It's been 14 years of memories I will never forget.

"From winning four Grand Slams, Olympic gold and bronze, top 10 rankings in singles and doubles and competing on the Davis Cup and Laver Cup teams, it's been beyond what I could've ever dreamed.

"Flushing Meadows since I was 17 and this year's US Open will be the final event of my career. I look forward to creating memories in front of the best fans in the world one last time."

The US Open runs from August 28 to September 10.

According to reports in American media, Sock is set to switch to pickleball after his retirement.

Mentions
TennisSock JackUS Open (Tennis)US Open ATP - Singles
Related Articles
Daniil Medvedev on a mission to play disruptor at US Open
Novak Djokovic savouring the moment after past US Open disappointment
US Open to deploy Video Review system to help officials
Show more
Tennis
Djokovic eyeing 24th Grand Slam title and number one ranking as US Open gets underway
Tennis Tracker: Rune, Swiatek and Djokovic all in action on first day of US Open
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Sebastian Baez lifts Winston-Salem title after defeating Jiri Lehecka
Bianca Andreescu withdraws from US Open due to back injury
Tennis Tracker: Sorribes Tormo lifts Cleveland title as Baez takes opening Salem final set
Players have their say on idea of future WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia
Caroline Wozniacki living in the moment at US Open in career comeback
Most Read
Football Tracker: Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan in Monday night action
Transfer News LIVE: Kudus signs for West Ham, Tierney joins Real Sociedad
Super sub Nunez hits double as 10-man Liverpool shock Newcastle
Barcelona fight back against Villarreal in seven-goal thriller

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |