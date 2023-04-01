US Open to deploy Video Review system to help officials

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open ATP - Singles
  4. US Open to deploy Video Review system to help officials
US Open to deploy Video Review system to help officials
US Open set to become first Grand Slam to use VR
US Open set to become first Grand Slam to use VR
Reuters
The US Open will be the first Grand Slam to use a Video Review (VR) system to assist chair umpires when calls are challenged at this year's tournament, with the system already generating positive feedback at various ATP events.

The system will allow players to challenge a range of decisions, such as those relating to double bounces and foul shots, and will use various camera angles to get the best view of an incident, according to a document on the US Open media site.

"The VR official and VR operator will then send the video to a screen on the chair umpire's chair as well as stadium screens when available," the document said.

Chair umpires will review the evidence to determine if the original call has to be overturned or confirmed. If there is no clear evidence to change a call the initial decision stands.

The ATP has had a VR system in place at its Finals, Next Gen Finals and ATP Cup in recent years and a source at the men's governing body said its use was widely considered positive.

The WTA does not use a VR system at its events and has no immediate plans to bring one in, a source at the elite women's tour said.

The US Open said players and their teams would get three challenges per set and an additional one for tiebreaks and that the system would be available on Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium, Grandstand, Court 17 and Court 5.

Tennis already uses ball-tracking and electronic line-calling technology in certain events and the VR system will aim to further reduce the potential for human error.

The US Open added the system will also be used to monitor player behaviour.

"In addition to the VR available on select courts to review chair umpire decisions, the tournament referee will have the ability on all courts to review situations ... to determine if a player will be defaulted for a code of conduct violation."

Mentions
TennisUS Open ATP - SinglesUS Open WTA - SinglesUS Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
Alcaraz and Swiatek look destined to face old rivals as US Open draw drops
Editors' Picks: Newcastle and Liverpool face off, FedEx Cup winner to be decided
OPINION: The chances of home success at the US Open are the highest they've been in years
Show more
Tennis
Coco Gauff ready to continue Serena Williams' legacy at next week's US Open
Billie Jean King celebrates 50-year pay equity milestone at US Open
Alcaraz the man to beat? Top five contenders for the US Open men's crown
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz show could be Big Apple hit
Swiatek recharges for US Open defence with Sabalenka hot on her heels
Who can topple Swiatek? Top five contenders for the US Open women's crown
Tennis Tracker: Lehecka awaits Winston-Salem final opponent as Baez and Coric clash
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Al Ittihad interested in Salah, Tierney heading to Sociedad
Editors' Picks: Newcastle and Liverpool face off, FedEx Cup winner to be decided
Who's Missing? Mason Mount out of Manchester United's match against Forest
Lionel Messi into another final after producing heroics for Miami yet again

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |