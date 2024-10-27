Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Vienna ATP - Singles
  4. Jack Draper holds off Karen Khachanov for first ATP 500 title in Vienna

Jack Draper holds off Karen Khachanov for first ATP 500 title in Vienna

AFP
Draper holds off Khachanov for first ATP 500 title in Vienna
Draper holds off Khachanov for first ATP 500 title in ViennaČTK / AP / Heinz-Peter Bader
Jack Draper (22) survived a second-set collapse to win the Vienna Open with a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Karen Khachanov (28) on Sunday.

It marked a second title for the Briton but his first at an ATP 500 event, his previous success coming in the ATP 250 event in Stuttgart in June.

"To win my first ATP 500, it feels incredible," said Draper, who will break into the top 15 for the first time in his career.

"I am incredibly happy and so proud of myself and my team. I am going to enjoy it."

After easing through the first set and into a 4-0 lead in the second, Draper suddenly found himself on the back foot as the 28-year-old Russian, who won the Almaty tournament last week, reeled off five games on the bounce.

Draper collected himself in time to close out the set and become the first player to win the tournament on his debut since fellow Briton Andy Murray in 2014.

"I was playing so good, and then the momentum shifted," said Draper.

"Honestly, I didn't feel too nervous or tight. I just missed a few balls and made some wrong decisions, and Karen picked up his level.

"That’s a testament to how good he is. He’s a fighter and he’s in great form.

"It got really tight there, but I stayed solid and in a good mental frame. Luckily I was able to come through. It was a relief."

Draper dispatched world number 17 Lorenzo Musetti in the semi-finals 6-2, 6-4 on Saturday and lost just one set during the tournament.

Mentions
TennisJack DraperKaren KhachanovVienna ATP - Singles
Related Articles
ATP roundup: Ben Shelton takes down Arthur Fils to reach Basel final
Draper beats Musetti to reach Vienna final and seal career-high ranking
Lorenzo Musetti stuns top seed Alexander Zverev in Vienna to set up Jack Draper semi-final
Show more
Tennis
Olga Danilovic cruises past Caroline Dolehide to claim Guangzhou title
Updated
Qinwen Zheng beats Sofia Kenin to claim her third title of the season in Tokyo
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Draper wins Vienna title, Mpetshi Perricard claims Basel title
Zheng downs Shnaider to set up clash with Kenin in Tokyo final
Tennis Tracker: Mpetshi Perricard stuns Rune in Basel, De Minaur beaten by Khachanov in Vienna
Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen finds mojo to reach Tokyo semis
Most Read
Football Tracker: Barcelona thrash Real Madrid in El Clasico as Lille beat rivals Lens
Tottenham captain Son Heung-min likely to miss away trip to Crystal Palace
Spanish government joins investigation into racist insults during El Clasico
Nigeria awarded 3-0 win over Libya after airport drama earlier this month

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings