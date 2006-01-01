Sabalenka looks to finally win first grass-court title of career at Wimbledon

Sabalenka looks to finally win first grass-court title of career at Wimbledon

Sabalenka has never won Wimbledon
Sabalenka has never won WimbledonProfimedia
World number three Aryna Sabalenka (26) will look to put the disappointment of two Wimbledon semi-final finishes behind her as she launches yet another bid to conquer the final frontier and win the first grasscourt title of her career.

However, her preparations for the tournament have been less than ideal.

She was forced to retire from the Berlin Open this month due to a shoulder injury, weeks after suffering from illness in a shock French Open quarter-final defeat to Mirra Andreeva.

While it remains to be seen how she will recover from her recent setbacks, on paper, Sabalenka is still firmly among the favourites to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish.

Since winning her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2023, Sabalenka has established herself as one of the most consistent players in major tournaments.

She made it to the French Open and Wimbledon semi-finals last year, as well as the US Open final, and began 2024 by defending her Australian Open title.

Over the past two years, she has stamped out some of the erratic shot-making decisions that have plagued her game in the past, while her big-hitting style is also very well-suited to the grass.

It is surprising that she has only ever made it to two grass-court finals on the WTA Tour, but despite her lack of success on the surface, Sabalenka said she remains confident in her ability.

"We just don't play enough time on grass so I don't have enough time to win a title," the Belarusian told reporters this month, speaking ahead of her first-round win over Daria Kasatkina in Berlin.

"It's not like I feel bad, I've made some good results on the grass and I feel really good. I think grass actually suits my game really well.

"So it's not about the surface, it's about the month of tournaments, the amount of opportunities that I have on a grass court."

Sabalenka boasts a good record against some of the other major contenders in the Wimbledon women's singles draw, having beaten both 2022 champion Elena Rybakina and two-time finalist Ons Jabeur en route to the semi-finals in 2021.

The 26-year-old's biggest rival in world number one Iga Swiatek, who she has lost two finals to this year, is also less of a threat on grass.

The Wimbledon women's crown has had six different winners in the past six editions since Serena Williams last won back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016, and this time around, it could finally be Sabalenka's time to shine.

Wimbledon runs from July 1-14.

