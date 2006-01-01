Thierry Henry calls up new players to replace PSG stars at Olympics

Thierry Henry calls up new players to replace PSG stars at Olympics

Henry will be in charge of the French team at the Paris 2024 Olympics
Henry will be in charge of the French team at the Paris 2024 OlympicsAFP
France under-23 coach Thierry Henry has called three new players into his preliminary 2024 Olympic Games squad on Tuesday after Ligue 1 clubs withdrew several starlets, the French football federation announced.

Paris Saint-Germain decided not to allow 18-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery and 21-year-old Bradley Barcola to play in the Olympics, after both were called up by France coach Didier Deschamps for the senior team at Euro 2024 starting on Friday.

Lille have not released Lucas Chevalier, Bafode Diakite and Lenny Yoro while German club Bayern Munich withdrew Mathys Tel from the Olympic tournament, which runs from July 24th to August 9th. None of the quartet are in France's Euro squad.

In their places, former France striker Henry has turned to Rayan Cherki of Lyon, Chrislain Matsima of Clermont and Andy Diouf of Lens.

The trio will join the 22-man preliminary squad for a training camp on June 16th.

FootballHenry ThierryFrance
