Tight tussle on leaderboard going into final round of South African Open

Schaper is in joint first going into the final day
The promising home pair of Jayden Schaper (22) and Ryan van Velzen (22) share the lead after Saturday’s third round of the South African Open, taking a one-shot advantage into the final round on Sunday as they look for maiden success on the DP World Tour.

The South African duo sit on a nine-under-par three round total of 207, one ahead of Louis de Jager and a further shot ahead of six more contenders on 209 on a crowded leaderboard.

Schaper overcame as double bogey at the start of the day to shoot a five-under-par 67, which included six birdies, while Van Velzen birdied the 17th hole to ensure a third round 70 after on Friday shooting the low round of the day with a faultless 65 at the Gary Player-designed 8,233-yard course, which holds the record for being the longest on the DP World Tour.

It’s a brutal golf course, big greens and massive fairways made it tough out. I started with a six on the first hole but rested after that and tomorrow I’ll look to keep to the game plan and see what happens,” Schaper said after completing his round.

De Jager is eight under par for the tournament after his third round 70 while Dean Burmester hit eight birdies for Saturday’s best return of 65, catapulting him up the leaderboard for total of 209, two off the pace.

Burmester won last week’s Jo’burg Open and is well placed as he seeks a second title of the new season.

Also among those in joint fourth place is overnight leader Swede Jesper Svensson, who had a one shot advantage after the second round but struggled with the hot conditions and returned a third round 74.

