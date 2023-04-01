Lagergren takes first-round lead at South African Open after under-par 65

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Lagergren takes first-round lead at South African Open after under-par 65
Lagergren takes first-round lead at South African Open after under-par 65
Joakim Lagergren during the final round Action
Joakim Lagergren during the final round Action
Reuters
Swede Joakim Lagergren carded a faultless seven under-par 65 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the South African Open Championship at the Blair Atholl Golf &amp; Equestrian Estate in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Lagergren is chasing a first win on the DP World Tour since 2018 at the Gary Player-designed 8,233-yard course, which holds the record for being the longest on the tour.

He started his round on the 10th hole and carded four birdies in his first nine, before picking up a further three after the turn to finish one shot ahead of South Africa’s Casey Jarvis (66).

Jarvis, who also carded seven birdies but had a bogey on the par-four 16th, was the early leader in the clubhouse before Lagergren overtook him late in the day.

Jarvis admits the length of the course makes it a big challenge for those who aren't as explosive off the tee.

"I played really nicely and I’m happy where my game is at. It is a long course so I tried to step on a few drives out there," Jarvis said.

"I don’t hit the ball as far as some of the other guys out here and it is a long walk, so it is a bit mentally challenging. You just have to stay patient."

There are a trio of players two shots behind Lagergren, including England’s Andy Sullivan and home golfers Javan Rebula and Louis de Jager, who all carded 67s.

Mentions
GolfLagergren JoakimJarvis Caseyde Jager LouisSullivan AndyRebula Jovan
Related Articles
Davis sets men's pace at Australian Open whille 16-year-old leads women's
Luke Donald to remain European Ryder Cup captain for 2025 edition in New York
Tiger Woods 'frustrated' that players were left out of PGA-LIV merger talks
Show more
Golf
'Rusty' Tiger Woods curious about form ahead of 'pain-free' comeback
Burmester begins new tour season with impressive Joburg Open win
Min Woo Lee wins Australian PGA Championship for third DP World Tour title
Lawrence takes three-shot lead into final round of Joburg Open
Min Woo Lee leads by three at Australian PGA Championship while Adam Scott fades
Lee and Scott duel at Australian PGA as tearful Smith misses cut
Most Read
Quick-fire Arsenal thrash Lens to reach last 16 as group winners, PSV edge Sevilla
UCL Team of the Week: Bellingham shines yet again as Jesus finally returns to form
South Korea suspend striker Hwang Ui-jo over sex video investigation
Real Madrid late show puts pressure on Napoli as Braga remain in the hunt

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings