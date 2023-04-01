Burmester begins new tour season with impressive Joburg Open win

Dean Burmester (34) hit an error-free final round 64 to win the Joburg Open by three shots on Sunday as overnight leader Thriston Lawrence imploded at the Houghton Golf Club.

Burmester hit six birdies and cruised through his round for a 262-shot total to overturn a three-shot deficit and claim his third win on the DP World Tour, which began its new season at the weekend.

The  South African finished ahead of second placed compatriot Darren Fichardt, whose final round 64 included an eagle for a total of 265.

Defending champion Dan Bradbury from England also blitzed the course on the last day with his 64 taking him into third place on 267.

The top three finishers all qualified for The Open at Royal Troon in July.

Lawrence started the day three shots clear but was in trouble from the second hole, where he doubled bogeyed, and quickly saw his lead slip. He hit three more sixes for a final round 75 and a share of seventh place on 270.

“I tried to stay patient throughout the round,” said Burmester. “Thriston is a tough competitor so I knew I had to do something special and I was fortunate to do so.”

