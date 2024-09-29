Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Lazio resist late Torino fightback to take first away win of season

Lazio resist late Torino fightback to take first away win of season

Boulaye Dia netted Lazio's second of the game
Boulaye Dia netted Lazio's second of the gameMarco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images
Torino suffered their maiden defeat of the league campaign as Lazio got back to winning ways with a 3-2 Serie A victory, extending their unbeaten away run against the Granata to six games.

Finding the net for the first time since his previous visit to the Stadio Olimpico di Torino – a match where Lazio handed the Granata their only defeat in 16 home league games – Matteo Guendouzi expertly picked up Nuno Tavares' well-timed pass from the left flank to break the deadlock with a powerful low drive from the edge of the box.

Looking to overtake rivals Juventus as league leaders for the first time since their 1976/77 campaign – where they finished one point behind the champions Bianconeri – Torino huffed and puffed, seeing their first clear-cut opportunity arrived just before the break when Ivan Ilić’s thumping volley was brilliantly kept out by Ivan Provedel.

Lazio had surrendered an early lead in their defeat to ACF Fiorentina last matchday, falling victim to two late Albert Guðmundsson penalties.

However, Boulaye Dia soon doubled the visitors’ lead on the hour mark, as a clever nutmeg from Matteo Zaccagni allowed Gustav Isaken’s pass to slip through to the loanee striker, who coolly finished into the bottom right corner to pile the pressure on Paolo Vanoli’s unbeaten Granata. 

Much to the joy of the home faithful, Torino reacted moments later, with substitute Che Adams halving Lazio’s lead thanks to a superb low shot from the edge of the box into the bottom left corner, leaving Provedel helpless.

Torino - Lazio match stats
Torino - Lazio match statsOpta by StatsPerform

As tensions rose, Vanoli was dismissed from the dugout, and Tijjani Noslin laid the cherry on the cake for Lazio within a minute of coming on with a composed finish from point-blank range, confirming Torino’s failure to match their unbeaten Serie A record in six games from the 1992/93 season.

Despite pulling a goal back in stoppage time via an exceptional acrobatic effort directed into the top corner by Saul Coco, the defeat marks a second in succession for Torino following their Coppa Italia elimination at the hands of Empoli. A third league victory for Lazio, on the other hand, revives hopes of staying in touch with the top six, although they spurned the chance to secure three head-to-head clean sheets in a row for the first time since 1973.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Matteo Guendouzi (Lazio)

Torino - Lazio player ratings
Torino - Lazio player ratingsFlashscore

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballSerie ALazioTorino
Related Articles
Atalanta score last-gasp goal to snatch draw with 10-man Bologna
New Juventus manager Thiago Motta calls out critics of goalscorer Dusan Vlahovic
Vlahovic bags brace as Juventus breeze past Genoa to go top of Serie A
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Watkins gives Villa lead at Ipswich, Venezia ahead against Roma
Updated
Aspas scores late equaliser for Celta Vigo to frustrate struggling Girona in LaLiga
Bayern Munich say Harry Kane prognosis 'positive' despite ankle injury
Boca Juniors head coach Diego Martinez quits after three straight league losses
FlashFocus: How Viktor Gyokeres put on the mask and climbed to the top of the world
Lionel Messi scores but Inter Miami held as rivals secure playoff spots
New Jersey gets final as FIFA unveils Club World Cup venues
Hansi Flick takes 'blame' as Osasuna halt Barca's perfect start
First place this early is virtually meaningless, says Liverpool coach Slot
Most Read
Football Tracker: Watkins gives Villa lead at Ipswich, Venezia ahead against Roma
Jannik Sinner 'surprised' as doping case reignites with WADA appeal
Palmer scores four as Chelsea thrash Brighton in Premier League classic
Late Trossard show ensures Arsenal pick up all three points against Leicester

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings