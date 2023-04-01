Ugandan Olympic steeplechase runner Benjamin Kiplagat found dead in Kenya

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Ugandan Olympic steeplechase runner Benjamin Kiplagat found dead in Kenya
Ugandan Olympic steeplechase runner Benjamin Kiplagat found dead in Kenya
Kiplagat in action at the 2016 Olympics
Kiplagat in action at the 2016 Olympics
AFP
Ugandan athlete Benjamin Kiplagat (34) has been found dead in Kenya, police said Sunday, with local media reports saying he had been murdered.

The Kenyan-born Kiplagat had represented Uganda internationally in the 3,000m steeplechase, including several Olympic Games and World Championships.

His body was found in a car on Saturday night on the outskirts of the Rift Valley town of Eldoret, home to many athletes.

"An investigation has been launched and officers are on the ground pursuing leads," local police commander Stephen Okal told reporters in Eldoret.

He said Kiplagat's body had a deep knife wound to his neck, suggesting he was stabbed.

Mentions
AthleticsOlympic Games
Related Articles
Kiptum aiming to break two-hour barrier at Rotterdam Marathon in 2024
Quiz of the Year: 30 questions to test your sporting knowledge of 2023
Study shows online abuse of athletes increased at 2023 World Championships
Show more
Athletics
Russia still banned, but 'things change' says World Athletics President Coe
Italy's Abdelwahed banned for four years, stripped of European medal
President Putin casts shadow over Russian participation at 2024 Olympics
Paris 2024 Olympics will 'welcome' neutral Russia and Belarus athletes
Athletes risk becoming 'Russian propaganda' after IOC decision, Ukrainian sportsman says
Russian athletes back in doping spotlight after Paris Olympics green light
Most Read
Fantasy Premier League: Which key players are set to miss matches?
From Ghana to Europe: Forson Amankwah's path to greatness inspired by Bernardo Silva
Teenager Littler stuns Van Barneveld to reach World Championship quarters
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings