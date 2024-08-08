Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. United States lead the way in sprint relay qualifying as Jamaica miss out on men's final

United States lead the way in sprint relay qualifying as Jamaica miss out on men's final

Updated
The US are looking strong
The US are looking strongReuters
The United States took the first, convincing step towards ending their men’s 4-x100 metres relay drought when they qualified fastest from Thursday’s heats at the Olympics, with a lot more firepower to come, but Jamaica crashed out after two horrible changeovers. The US women’s team also look well-placed to reclaim the title from Jamaica after qualifying fastest.

The US men have not won the event they formerly dominated since 2000 but Christian Coleman, making his first appearance of the Games, set them on their way well.

Fred Kerley, who was involved in the botched changeover that ended their Tokyo hopes, ran a strong second leg, handing to green-haired Kyree King, and Courtney Lindsey brought them home well clear in 37.47 seconds.

Akani Simbini ran a storming last leg to take South Africa to second in 37.94, just ahead of Britain (38.04).

A slick China won the second heat in 38.24 and France were roared to second in 38.34 but Jamaica, champions in 2012 and 2016, messed up two changeovers to finish fourth and miss out on Friday’s final.

Jamaica are out
Jamaica are outFlashscore

The US women took gold ahead of their big rivals in 2012 and 2016 but were knocked back into second in Tokyo.

Jamaica, however, are shorn of the superstars who brought them home three years ago, while the US were able to field an immensely powerful and in-form quartet.

Melissa Jefferson (third in the 100), Twanisha Terry (fifth in the 100), Gabby Thomas (200 gold medallist) and Sha’carri Richardson (silver in the 100) make up the team, the last three having won world gold in the relay event last year.

They sailed close to the wind with the second changeover as Terry struggled to catch Thomas, losing considerable ground to Germany, which Richardson duly made up with a terrific last leg as they qualified fastest in 41.94 seconds.

Britain, bronze medallists in the last two Games, made it through as winners of the second heat in 42.03 and will be considerably strengthened by the return of Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita for the final.

There was plenty of noise too for second-placed France (42.13), with Jamaica struggling home a distant third in 42.35.

Canada finished fourth in a national record of 42.50 to go through to Friday’s final as a fast loser.

The US women's team is looking good
The US women's team is looking goodFlashscore
Mentions
AthleticsOlympic Games
Related Articles
Paris Olympics roundup: El Bakkali bags double as Hall stretches for gold
Australia's Kennedy soars to women's pole vault title after epic battle with USA's Moon
Morocco's El Bakkali retains steeplechase title after Girma falls in dramatic final
Updated
Show more
Athletics
'Hulk' Saunders targets medal after masked mission at shot put qualification
Despite winning first ever discus gold for Jamaica, Stona still dreams of NFL career
Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma 'in good shape' after steeplechase fall
Fast-finishing Hall stuns Hudson-Smith to take 400m gold for USA
Updated
Tebogo beats Lyles to clock fastest time in men's 200m semi-finals
Sweden's Duplantis: Pole vault's invincible record-breaking superstar
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Koopmeiners pushing for Juve move, Tottenham interested in Toney
Paris Olympics LIVE: Hall & El Bakkali star in athletics as Australia make golden history
EXCLUSIVE: Norwich City agree deal with RB Salzburg for Forson Amankwah
Will Atletico break the domination of Real and Barcelona after spending spree?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings