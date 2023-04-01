US men claim crushing victory in 4x400m relay as Dutch win women's event

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. US men claim crushing victory in 4x400m relay as Dutch win women's event
US men claim crushing victory in 4x400m relay as Dutch win women's event
Updated
US celebrate their 4x400m relay win
US celebrate their 4x400m relay win
Reuters
The United States maintained their vice-like grip of the men’s 4x400 metres relay on Sunday when they emphatically won their ninth world gold from the last 10 finals.

The US, who have also won four of the last five Olympic golds, came home well clear in 2:57.31.

Quincy Hall (25) and Vernon Norwood (31) built an early lead before Justin Robinson (25), who also got a gold in the mixed 4x400 on the opening night, stretched it to give anchor Rai Benjamin (26) ca virtual lap of honour.

France took silver as a national record 2:58.45 gave them their first medal of the championships in the penultimate event.

Britain took bronze in 2:58.71, holding off back to back silver medallists Jamaica.

Dutch delight

Femke Bol (23) produced an astonishing final leg to snatch gold for the Netherlands in a thrilling women’s 4x400 metres relay on Sunday, the final event of the World Championships.

Anchor Bol took the baton in third place, almost 20 metres adrift of leaders Jamaica and behind Britain and was still well adrift of both going into the final straight.

Femke Bol roars in delight after crossing the line in the relay
Reuters

Bol, who fell just short of the finishing line in the 4x400m mixed relay on opening night then won individual gold in the 400m hurdles, overhauled Britain's Nicole Yeargin (26) and then edged Jamaica's Stacey Ann Williams (24) on the line.

The Dutch clocked 3:20.72, Jamaica’s second successive silver came in 3:20.88, with Britain taking bronze in 3.21.04

The United States women, who had won seven of the last eight World Championships and the last seven Olympic golds, were absent after being disqualified after a botched baton changeover in the semi-finals.

Mentions
AthleticsBol Femke
Related Articles
Neeraj Chopra wins India's first gold at world championships in javelin
Updated
Fast-finishing Mary Moraa takes 800m gold in Budapest
Updated
Redemption for Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen with 5,000 metre world title
Updated
Show more
Athletics
Ukraine's Mahuchikh soars to world championship victory in women's high jump
Updated
Uganda's Victor Kiplangat takes marathon gold at the World Athletics Championships
Updated
Canada's Pierce LePage captures first world decathlon title
US women match men with 4x100m relay gold at World Championships
Kenya's Kipyegon claims 5,000m win for second gold in Budapest
Marco Arop goes from back to front to take 800m gold
Most Read
Football Tracker: Athletic Bilbao down Real Betis in six-goal thriller
Transfer News LIVE: Kudus signs for West Ham as United interested in Cucurella
Manchester City will adapt in Guardiola's absence, says midfielder Silva
FIFA provisionally suspends Spanish football president Rubiales after kiss scandal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |