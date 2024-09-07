USA slump to first home defeat against Canada in 67 years

Canada scored their first away win over the United States in 67 years on Saturday with a 2-1 friendly international victory over their North American rivals in Kansas City.

Goals from Jacob Shaffelburg and Jonathan David handed the Canadians their first win over the Americans on US soil since a 3-2 World Cup qualifying win in St. Louis in 1957.

The result was no less than Canada coach Jesse Marsch's well-organised team deserved, and only a string of fine saves from US goalkeeper Patrick Schulte prevented a heavier defeat.

The loss was another downbeat note in what has been a gloomy few months for the US, however, following their first-round exit at the Copa America in July, which prompted the sacking of head coach Gregg Berhalter.

Reports on Saturday said former Tottenham, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino is poised to take over as US coach, with his appointment set to be confirmed imminently.

But the scale of the task facing the former Argentina international was highlighted by a Canada side who dominated for long periods at Children's Mercy Park.

Meanwhile, Canada coach Marsch, who was interviewed for the USA men's job before Berhalter was reappointed in 2023, could not hide his delight with his team's display.

"I'd rather coach our team right now, 100% no questions asked," Marsch said after the win.

"You can see the mentality that has been developed. You can see the way this team plays. You can see how much they love playing for the national team.

"They're willing to put their careers and lives and the way they play on the line to be the best they can be for each other and for the team. And that's all you can ask for as a coach."

The game was only four minutes old before Canada were threatening the US goal, Schulte saving smartly from France-based striker David's well-struck effort after the US had conceded possession cheaply in midfield.

That should have been a wake-up call for the home side, but the US defence was once again caught napping on 17 minutes as Canada took the lead.

US midfielder Johnny Cardoso gave the ball away carelessly on the edge of the penalty area, allowing Eustaquio and David to combine for Shaffelburg, who tucked away the finish.

The only US chance of note in the first half came on 22 minutes when Christian Pulisic hooked a difficult angled volley wide of the post after being set up by Malik Tillman.

Canada, though, continued to threaten at the other end and only a brilliant one-handed save from Schulte denied Cyle Larin a second goal for the visitors on 32 minutes.

Schulte rescued the US once more on 42 minutes, blocking David's close-range shot after more good approach play by Canada.

Varas: US mentally poor

The US rallied after half-time and made a bright start to the second half, but once again their defensive frailty was exposed after Canada turned over possession on the edge of the area, allowing Lille striker David to make it 2-0 on 58 minutes.

US substitute Luca de la Torre pulled a goal back on 66 minutes to spark a late American rally, but it was too little to late as Canada held on.

US interim coach Mikey Varas took responsibility for tactical shortcomings in the loss - but also pointed the finger at the mentality of his players.

"I love those guys, but the mentality to fight and to run, and to sacrifice. I can't do that for them," Varas said. "That's on them. It's a combination between me and them. All of us together."