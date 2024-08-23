Advertisement
  3. Valencia suspend Mir for two matches after sexual assault allegations

Valencia suspend Mir for two matches after sexual assault allegations

Valencia have opened disciplinary proceedings against Mir
Valencia coach Ruben Baraja (49) said Friday that striker Rafa Mir (27) will be sidelined for two matches after he was accused of sexual assault last week.

He was arrested on September 2nd after a complaint from two women accusing Mir and another man of sexual assault before a judge ordered Mir's conditional release during an investigation to establish if there is enough evidence for a trial.

Valencia said Monday they had opened disciplinary proceedings against Mir while "respecting the legal presumption of innocence" and Baraja told reporters of the club's decision on Friday.

"It is a moment in which there is a club decision in which I cannot and should not participate because my role is in the sporting sphere, and the club decides to reinstate him," explained Baraja.

"This week, he is training on the sidelines and next week he will be reincorporated with the group.

"Once the two-game sanction is over, he will be part of the group like any other player, and I will decide if he plays or not."

The striker will miss Valencia's visit to face Atletico Madrid on Saturday in LaLiga and a home clash against Girona next week.

Mir, who has also played for English team Wolves, has denied committing sexual assault.

"Throughout this whole process there have been situations in which it is very difficult to make a Solomonic decision that everyone likes, but we have tried to do things with common sense," continued Baraja.

"As a coach, it seems to me that an act of indiscipline has to have consequences, not only for him but also for the health of the group.

"This gives us the chance to understand that a person can make mistakes, can have a day when he doesn't do things right and we have to give him a second chance."

Mir joined Valencia in July on loan from Sevilla, who signed him in 2021.

Mentions
FootballRafa MirValencia
