Mallorca move up into LaLiga's top four with win away at Valladolid

Mallorca extended their winning run to three matches with a 2-1 win over Real Valladolid at the Estadio José Zorrilla, inflicting Blanquivioletas’ first home defeat of the campaign in the process.

Mallorca started positively in the early stages of the contest, looking comfortable in possession, albeit without penetrating Valladolid’s defensive line.

Despite not being at their best, the hosts came close to breaking the deadlock in the 19th minute when Juanmi Latasa’s finish from close range bounced off the right post of a beaten Leo Roman.

That chance turned out to be the most dangerous sequence of the opening 45 minutes for either side. Aside from a few isolated attempts from Samu Costa and Robert Navarro, Mallorca rarely came close to finding the back of the net.

Having failed to produce a shot on target in the first period, Valladolid had a penalty appeal in the opening five minutes of the second half waved away when Luis Perez was brought down inside the box.

Mallorca remained in the ascendancy after the restart, but unlike the opening 45 minutes, the visitors finally translated that supremacy into a goal.

Cyle Larin took advantage of a delightful ball from Dani Rodriguez, smashing a volley home from close range to break the deadlock and open his account for the season against his former team.

Eager to avoid their first home defeat this season, Valladolid tried to shake things up by sending on Mamadou Sylla to add another attacking threat, but the Senegalese forward failed to make a difference.

Instead, Mallorca came agonisingly close to doubling their lead, but Karl Hein was magnificent to deny Jose Manuel Copete’s close-range header.

The hosts’ search for an equaliser ultimately fell flat as they ran out of legs in the dying stages, with Mallorca doubling their lead via substitute Valery Fernandez, who took advantage of a defensive blunder from Lucas Rosa to coolly finish past Hein from close range.

Valladolid pulled one back in stoppage time with a beautiful Ivan Sanchez effort from outside the box, but there was no late miracle for La Pucela.

Valladolid’s first home defeat of the campaign compounds a rocky return to Spain’s top flight with five losses in their first eight matches (W1, D2, L5).

Meanwhile, Mallorca are thriving after winning four of their last six (D1, L1), sitting fourth at this early stage of the campaign.

