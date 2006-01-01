Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Vandersay's stunning six wickets help Sri Lanka sink India in second ODI

Vandersay's stunning six wickets help Sri Lanka sink India in second ODI

Jeffrey Vandersay took six wickets as Sri Lanka beat India
Jeffrey Vandersay took six wickets as Sri Lanka beat IndiaAFP
Sri Lanka leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay (34) ripped through India's batting line-up with a maiden one-day International six-wicket haul to guide his side to a 32-run win in the second game of the three-match series in Colombo on Sunday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Sri Lanka struggled against seamer Mohammed Siraj, who dismissed opener Pathum Nissanka with the first ball of the match before Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis steadied the innings with a 74-run stand.

The home side lost wickets at regular intervals, but lower-order batters Dunith Wellalage (39) and Kamindu Mendis (40) came to their rescue to help post a total of 240-9.

India's chase got off to a blistering start as in-form captain Rohit Sharma scored 64 runs off 44 deliveries before he was dismissed by Vandersay.

Sri Lanka did a terrific job of defending the total and bowling India out for 208 in 42.2 overs. India opener Shubman Gill (35), Virat Kohli (14) and Shreyas Iyer (7) were removed cheaply, while Shivam Dube and KL Rahul fell for golden ducks.

All-rounder Axar Patel scored run-a-ball 44, but a disciplined fielding and bowling effort by Sri Lanka, in which skipper Charith Asalanka claimed three wickets, secured victory for the hosts.

"If you want to win games, we do understand that you have to play consistent cricket and we failed to do that today. A little disappointing, but these things happen," Rohit said.

"Credit to Jeffrey - he bowled well and got six wickets. Overall, I thought Sri Lanka played better cricket than us and they ended up on the winning side."

Asalanka was also full of praise for Vandersay, who had replaced injured all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga in the squad.

"As a captain, these kinds of problems I need to have. I think it was an unbelievable spell by him," Asalanka said.

With the opening ODI ending in a dramatic tie, Sri Lanka will aim to seal the series in the final match at the same venue on Wednesday.

See the full scorecard here.

Mentions
CricketVandersay JeffreySri LankaIndia
Related Articles
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga out of India series with hamstring injury
Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka strikes as ODI against India ends in tie
Rohit Sharma faces selection dilemma as KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant eye India keeper role
Show more
Cricket
Afghanistan to host South Africa in three ODIs in Sharjah
England part ways with white-ball head coach Mott, Trescothick appointed as interim
West Indies coach sees positives despite defeat to England in Test series
Coach McCullum happy with England progress but side not 'finished article'
India reach rain-reduced target to seal T20 series against hosts Sri Lanka
Ben Stokes hits record fifty as England crush West Indies to sweep test series
Most Read
China's Zheng finally relaxed after hard-earned Olympic gold at Roland Garros
Paris Olympics LIVE: Lyles wins 100m final in photo finish, Mahuchikh claims high jump gold
Paris Olympics LIVE: Ledecky claims another gold and Alfred wins women's 100m
Transfer News LIVE: Wan-Bissaka in demand, De Bruyne to stay at Manchester City

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings