Venue renamed 'Christine Sinclair Place' for Canadian football great's final game

Sinclair is the world's all-time leading international goalscorer
Reuters
BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, will be renamed "Christine Sinclair Place" for one night next week in honour of the captain's final match with the women's international team, Canada Soccer said on Monday.

Sinclair (40), who is the world's all-time leading international goalscorer, announced her retirement from the Canada women's national team in October and her final game will be on December 5 against Australia.

"The legacy of Christine's career has and will live on beyond her tremendous accomplishments on the field," Canada Soccer President Charmaine Crooks said in a news release.

"The renaming of BC Place for her final match is a fitting tribute given her west coast roots and the iconic moments at the venue where we have celebrated together as a nation."

Renaming of the stadium will be one of several tributes paid to Sinclair throughout the evening, including the venue being illuminated in red and white with the number 12.

Sinclair's international career includes a record 190 goals for Canada, an Olympic gold medal and six World Cup appearances.

Sinclair still plans to play for Portland Thorns in the National Women's Soccer League next season and after that expects to remain involved with the game in some capacity.

