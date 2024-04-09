Weekend Highlights: One incredible goal, a crushing derby win & some brotherly love

We take a look at three derbies in this edition of Weekend Highlights. One offered a creative response to a quarrel, another was heated to the point of drawing blood, while Ajax fans might prefer to forget the third. There was an incredible goal in an unexpected place, a silly mistake by an experienced goalkeeper, and a family triumph in Spain's Copa del Rey.

Goal of the weekend

We were deliberating whether the goal of the weekend would be Matteo Politano's spectacular strike against Monza or James Ward-Prowse's goal straight from a corner kick... But in the end, both were surpassed by a gem in Spain's fifth tier.

Moha, Tenerife B's goalkeeper, sealed their victory over Santa Ursula with a goal from the other end of the pitch!

Fail of the weekend

Experienced 41-year-old goalkeeper Tomas Grigar returned to the lineup of Czech side Teplice at the weekend after six games on the bench. The coach reportedly wanted to give the team a boost after a run of games without a win. But he gave it more to their opponents in the end. The goalkeeper was so reluctant to play the ball that Daniel Vasulin took it off him and scored the decisive goal of the game.

Social media highlight

The Old Firm Derby is always a battle, sometimes, literally to the point of blood. Rangers midfielder John Souttar proved that, playing the whole game despite a bloody injury. The clash between the two teams separated by a single point in the title race ended in a 3-3 draw.

Statistic of the weekend

While the Glasgow derby was incredibly evenly matched, the famous De Klassieker between Feyenoord and Ajax in the Dutch Eredivisie was a rather one-sided affair.

Ajax, who are looking to finish off a horrendous season, lost 6-0 at De Kuip and all the stats spoke clearly in favour of the Rotterdam-based side. Arne Slote's team inflicted a truly historic defeat on their rivals, as Ajax lost a game by six goals for the first time in club history.

Key match stats Flashscore

Story of the weekend

There are few more beautiful moments in sport than winning a trophy with the club you've spent your entire career with, especially if it's alongside your brother. That's what Athletic Bilbao's Williams brothers did this weekend.

Inaki and Nico contributed to Athletic's dramatic Copa del Rey triumph and were able to enjoy a touching family celebration. Their triumph was full of stories. The club, for which only players from the Basque Country can play, won the cup after 40 long years. One of the decisive penalties was converted by captain Iker Muniain, who joined Athletic's youth team in 2005 and has not worn another jersey since.

Photo of the weekend

The 'eternal derby' for Rome was dominated by AS Roma at home against Lazio, ending in a 1-0 win for the hosts. Paulo Dybala was the star performer. Aside from recording the only goal in the match, he also provided a memorable moment that made the rounds on social media.

During a conflict with Matteo Guendouzi, he brought out an argument that was hard to beat. Specifically, a shin pad bearing a picture of Argentina's celebrations after winning the World Cup final in 2022. Guendouzi, who watched the match from the losing bench, had nothing to say about that.