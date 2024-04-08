A son of Bilbao: How Inaki Williams' unwavering loyalty helped deliver Athletic glory

Over 100,000 Athletic Bilbao fans made the long trip to Seville for the Copa del Rey final on Saturday (April 6th). Since last winning the cup in 1984, Los Leones had lost six finals, but there was confidence that the jinx would finally end against a Mallorca side that was 15th in LaLiga.

More than 50,000 passionate supporters had gathered at Athletic's San Mames stadium for the match and there were eruptions of euphoria across Bilbao as they picked up a hard-fought win, clinching the trophy after a tense penalty shootout. After decades of near-misses and heartbreaks, the drought was finally over.

Inaki Williams (29), a homegrown hero, fell to the floor as Alex Berenguer's well-struck penalty hit the back of the net. His lifelong dream had been achieved.

Right place, right time

Around three decades ago, Felix Williams and Maria Martinez, the parents of Inaki Williams, embarked on a quest for a better life. Driven by ambition and a yearning for opportunity, the couple made the courageous decision to leave Ghana and venture into the unknown, setting their sights on the promise of Spain.

They crossed the Sahara desert without food or water and climbed the fence into Melilla, Spain's North African enclave. Eventually, they both got arrested but were allowed into Spain after suggesting they were from Liberia and were applying for political asylum.

At the time, Maria had no clue she was pregnant with Inaki. Just months after settling in Bilbao, she gave birth to a baby boy. His mother later revealed that if she had known she was pregnant, she wouldn't have taken the risk of migrating. Born in Bilbao, Inaki was thus eligible to play for Athletic Club.

Since 1912, the Spanish football club has had an unwritten rule stating that it only signs players who were born in the Basque Country or who learned their football skills at a Basque club.

Inaki and Nico Williams embrace after winning the final AFP

It was destiny, and Inaki was ready to give it his all to fulfil it as he dreamt of supporting his parents financially. Years on, he has achieved that dream. His father no longer has to work in the deep night in London clearing tables in food halls or as a security guard. His mother doesn't have to pick up multiple jobs. The family is back together in Spain, and they were present to see Inaki and his younger brother Nico help the Athletic Club lift the Copa Del Rey trophy.

Before the final, Williams told Mundo Deportivo: "I always say my parents have done so much for us. Everything we do is to give back to them for everything they have done for us. Hopefully, we can bring that victory, not only to them but to all the generations of Athleticzales who have not seen an Athletic champion."

For Inaki, the triumph was the culmination of a journey that began over two decades ago when he first joined Athletic's youth ranks as a wide-eyed nine-year-old. His dedication and talent quickly set him apart, paving the way for his ascension through the Club's famed Bilbao Athletic Academy.

The making of a hero

Williams started to catch the eye early in the 2014/15 season, scoring two hat-tricks in his first month. After a series of impressive performances in the reserve team, scoring 11 goals, it became impossible to ignore the young striker.

Ernesto Valverde rewarded Williams' fantastic season in the reserve team and invited him to train with the Athletic Club's first team.

After seeing Williams play, Valverde told the media, "I don't know when, but I am sure that Inaki Williams will play for Athletic one day."

Just a week later, Williams had his opportunity as he was called upon after an injury to the Club's marksman Aritz Aduriz. He had to wait two months before scoring his debut goal for the club against Torino in the Europa League.

The goal was historic for the Spanish side as Williams became the first black player to score for the club.

Since then, Williams has etched his name into Athletic's record books, becoming the Club's highest-scoring non-Spanish player with 97 goals across all competitions. His remarkable feat of playing 251 consecutive league games, a streak that spanned over six years, is a testament to his durability and unrelenting dedication to the Athletic cause.

Inaki Williams' stats in recent seasons Flashscore

A loyal talisman

Williams has consistently demonstrated an essential attribute of being a Basque: loyalty. For all his accolades, Williams' true impact extends far beyond mere statistics. His unwavering commitment to Athletic, rejecting lucrative offers from across Europe, has endeared him to the Club's passionate fanbase, who have embraced him as one of their own.

When he burst onto the scene, he was scouted by Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City. However, Bilbao has always been his home, and at 29, the striker will most likely stay at Athletic Club throughout his career.

Nowadays, he also plays for the Ghana national team after switching nationalities in 2022 ahead of the World Cup. Williams' passion and pride saw him hop onto a private flight from Ivory Coast to Spain hours after Ghana was eliminated from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. His flight was the most tracked in the world on Flightradar that day as he aimed to play against Barcelona in the quarterfinals of the Copa Del Rey.

The flight landed in Bilbao on the day of the match, and Williams told the media at the airport: "I am well and prepared. I'm not tired. We are going to win against Barcelona, which is the important thing."

The striker came on in the second half and scored the third goal to give Athletic the lead in extra time before assisting his little brother Nico to send them into the semi-finals.

Williams, a product of Athletic's famed youth academy, once again scored and assisted in the second leg of the semi-finals against Atletico Madrid to book a ticket to Seville for the final.

As the confetti settles and the celebrations subside, Williams' legacy at Athletic Club is already secure. He will be revered as a homegrown hero whose name will forever be etched alongside the greats who have donned the famous red and white stripes, a shining example of what can be achieved through unwavering dedication, passion, and a deep-rooted love for the colours one represents.