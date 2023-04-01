Woods and McIlroy's virtual golf league delayed a year following venue issues

Woods and McIlroy's virtual golf league delayed a year following venue issues
The league will feature six four-player teams of PGA Tour players including Woods and McIlroy
Reuters
The launch of Tiger Woods (47) and Rory McIlroy's (34) simulator golf league has been pushed back until 2025 after a power outage caused damage to the air-supported dome section of the Florida-based venue, organisers the TGL said on Monday.

The TGL, which will feature six four-player teams of PGA Tour players including Woods and McIlroy, was set to begin play on January 9th in a prime-time television slot.

But after discussions with team ownership groups, PGA Tour leadership and commercial partners, the TGL said in a statement the decision was made to postpone the start until early 2025.

"The postponement brings mixed feelings of disappointment and excitement," said McIlroy.

"Above all, we are happy that no one was injured.

"We are looking forward to the launch of TGL. Given the circumstances, while the delay is disappointing, the postponement will allow us to regroup, refocus and return stronger."

The SoFi Center, constructed on the campus of Palm Beach State College, is a nearly 250,000-square-foot venue with a 75-foot-high apex that will accommodate approximately 1,600 people on match nights during TGL's season.

The course inside the venue will be infused with various technologies and cover an area approximately the size of an American football field.

The TGL, which was announced in August 2022, is a made-for-TV golf league from Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports venture.

"We fully support the League's decision to delay and look forward to an even bigger and better debut in 2025," said billionaire Alexis Ohanian, who along with wife Serena Williams are primary owners of the Los Angeles Golf Club franchise.

"While we won't be teeing off until 2025, you'll be hearing a lot from us in the coming months as we continue to build locally, support our incredible roster of players and gear up for our inaugural season."

