Africans Abroad: Mbeumo at the double, Wissa, Salah and Jackson on target

It was a productive weekend for African stars in Europe as they put up awe-inspiring displays in their respective leagues.

ENGLAND

Cameroon international Bryan Mbeumo bagged a brace while DR Congo star Yoane Wissa scored once in Brentford’s 3-0 victory over Southampton. The Africans have been impressive since the start of the 2024-25 campaign and that fine form continued against the Saints at Gtech Community Stadium.

Two minutes before the half time break, Mbeumo put the ball into the bottom corner of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after profiting from a Kevin Schade rebound.

Five minutes after the hour mark, the Indomitable Lion completed his brace after he was teed up by Mathias Jensen before Wissa added the third goal four minutes later.

Elsewhere, Dango Ouattara provided an assist as Bournemouth picked up a dramatic 3-2 away at Everton. Despite trailing 2-0 at Goodison Park with four minutes left on the clock, the Cherries clawed back to all three points.

Ouattara set up Antoine Semenyo for the first goal before Lewis Cook and Luis Sinisterra completed the shock comeback against Sean Dyche’s men.

Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi also produced an assist as Leicester City bowed 2-1 at home to Aston Villa who got their goals through Amadou Onana and Jhon Duran at the King Power Stadium.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw with visiting Crystal Palace in London.

Senegal international Nicolas Jackson put the Blues ahead in the 25th minute thanks to an assist from Cole Palmer. However, the Eagles levelled matters in the 53rd minute through Eberechi Eze.

Wesley Fofana made an impressive block initially to deny Cheick Doucoure's shot from the edge of the box.

Nevertheless, the ball fell to the feet of the England international who curled the ball past the diving Robert Sanchez from 20 yards out.

SPAIN

Senegal international Papa Gueye was given the marching orders as Villarreal held Valencia to a 1-1 draw in a Spanish topflight encounter. Playing his fourth league game for the Yellow Submarine following his move from Olympique Marseille, the 25-year-old was sent off by referee Jesus Gil in the 68th minute.

In the process, he set for himself an unwanted record being the fastest player to be shown four red cards in LaLiga in the 21st century (four in just 20 appearances). Even at Villarreal’s numerical disadvantage, they shared points with the hosts at Estadio Mestalla.

GERMANY

Eintracht Frankfurt subdued Hoffenheim 3-1 in the Bundesliga with Omar Marmoush getting a goal and an assist.

The hosts took a 24th-minute lead through Hugo Ekitike but it was the Egyptian who provided the assist.

Nine minutes later, Hugo Larsson doubled the advantage thanks to a fine strike that left goalkeeper Oliver Baumann stranded.

Although the visiting team pulled a goal back thanks to Andrej Kramaric, Marmoush restored Frankfurt’s two-goal advantage four minutes before the hour mark.

ITALY

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa was the hero for Napoli as they secured a 2-1

comeback victory against ten-man Parma. The Blues’ poor start got them punished when the visitors took a 19th-minute lead through Ange Bonny. Despite an improved display, the hosts were unable to level matters.

Nevertheless, Antonio Conte's side were handed a lifeline as Zion Suzuki was given the marching order for a second caution. Profiting from Parma’s numerical disadvantage, the Naples-based team secured victory with late strikes from new signing Romelu Lukaku and the Cameroonian midfielder Anguissa.

In a related development, Senegal international Boulaye Dia found the net for Lazio in their 2-2 draw with AC Milan while Ghana’s Emmanuel Gyasi helped Empoli share points with Bologna as the Serie A fixture ended 1-1 at Stadio Renato Dell'Ara.