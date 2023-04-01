Al Ahly win African Champions League with draw at holders Wydad Casablanca

Al Ahly's Champions League winning team
Al Ahly's Champions League winning team
Reuters
Egyptian giants Al Ahly scored a late equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the African Champions League final on Sunday and claim the title as they edged holders Wydad Casablanca of Morocco 3-2 on aggregate.

Defender Mohamed Abdelmoneim flicked on a corner from Ali Maaloul with 13 minutes remaining, with the ball looping over the home defence and into the corner of the net to hand the Cairo club a record-extending 11th title.

After losing 2-1 in the Egyptian capital in last Sunday’s first leg, Wydad had been on course to win on the away goals rule after full back Yahya Attiat Allah scored a 27th minute free kick to hand the home team the lead in front of an expectant 50,000-strong crowd at Casabalanca’s Mohamed V Stadium.

Wydad were looking to complete a dream season for Moroccan football, after the heroics of their national team in reaching the World Cup semi-final in December, but the Cairo club reaffirmed their status as Africa’s top side after losing to Wydad in last year’s final.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballWydad AthleticAl AhlyMaaloul AliAbdelmonem MohamedAttiyat Allah Yahia
