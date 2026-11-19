Beauden Barrett has been one of New Zealand's standout players over the last decade

New Zealand's Beauden Barrett will become just the fourth player in rugby history to make 150 Test appearances after being named in the All Blacks' starting side to play England at Twickenham on Saturday.

The 35-year-old full-back joins Alun Wyn Jones (Wales and the British and Irish Lions), Australia's James Slipper and New Zealand's Sam Whitelock in reaching the landmark.

Barrett will be joined in the starting side at Twickenham by his brothers Scott (lock) and Jordie (inside centre) in New Zealand's final pool clash of the inaugural Nations Championship.

The All Blacks are looking to recover from a shock 35-28 loss to Wales in Cardiff last weekend, a match in which Beauden Barrett was the captain.

"It's a great occasion for Beauden and his family," said New Zealand coach Dave Rennie after announcing his side on Thursday.

"To wear the All Black Test jersey 150 times is an amazing achievement and testament to the impact he has had on this team over the past 15 seasons.

"He is a top man whose contribution off-field has been equally as impressive."

Hooker Codie Taylor regains the captaincy, with Rennie making eight changes to his matchday 23 as he recalls his big guns.

'Awesome Jordan'

Will Jordan has been restored to the right wing after recovering from a torn hamstring he suffered in the game against Scotland on November 7.

Jordan is the most prolific finisher in New Zealand history, with 56 tries in 64 Tests.

"Initially we thought he wouldn't be available this week and likely next week as well, but he's gone well," said Rennie.

"We're pretty confident he'll be good. It'll be awesome to have him back on the field."

England coach Steve Borthwick has made nine changes to the side that routed Japan 78-15 last weekend, recalling several senior players as his team seek a fifth straight win.

Full-back George Furbank, centre Seb Atkinson and flanker Ollie Chessum have all been passed fit, with Will Joseph retained on the wing after he scored five tries against Japan in his second England Test appearance.

"There are few bigger occasions in international rugby than facing New Zealand," Borthwick said.

"It's a fixture that always carries a special significance, and one that the players are hugely looking forward to."

England are second in the northern hemisphere table, with New Zealand top of the southern standings.

The Nations Championship culminates in a finals weekend at Twickenham next week, where northern and southern hemisphere teams will be paired according to their places in the final tables.

Teams

England: 15 George Furbank, 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Seb Atkinson, 11 Will Joseph, 10 Fin Smith, 9 Jack van Poortvliet, 8 Ben Earl, 7 Ben Curry, 6 Ollie Chessum, 5 Alex Coles, 4 Maro Itoje (capt), 3 Joe Heyes, 2 Jamie George, 1 Fin Baxter

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 George Martin, 20 Greg Fisilau, 21 Henry Pollock, 22 Ben Spencer, 23 Marcus Smith.

New Zealand: 15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Josh Moorby, 10 Damian McKenzie, 9 Cam Roigard, 8 Wallace Sititi, 7 Peter Lakai, 6 Tupou Vaa'i, 5 Fabian Holland, 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Fletcher Newell, 2 Codie Taylor (capt), 1 Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 George Bower, 18 Pasilio Tosi, 19 Anton Segner, 20 Leicester Fainga'anuku, 21 Cortez Ratima, 22 Richie Mo'unga, 23 Rieko Ioane.