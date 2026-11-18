New Zealand wing Will Jordan is "ahead of schedule" as he seeks to recover from a torn hamstring in time to face England, All Blacks attack coach Mike Blair said on Tuesday.

Jordan, the most prolific finisher in New Zealand's history, with 56 tries in 64 Tests, was in danger of missing the rest of the tour because of the injury sustained against Scotland on November 7.

But Blair revealed that the 28-year-old's progress has been encouraging ahead of Thursday's team announcement for the Nations Championship clash at Twickenham.

"Will did a fair bit of training today," said former Scotland scrum-half Blair.

"He's ahead of schedule where we thought he would be and we'll make a decision on him over the next couple of days, but he had a good run around today."

New Zealand are still reeling from their shock 35-28 defeat by Wales, and are promising a response on Saturday in their last match before finals weekend.

"Horrible result," said Blair. "It's been a really quiet changing room over the last couple of days.

"We've been reflecting from a team point of view and I've been reflecting from my point of view, looking at what I could have done differently, what we could have done better.

"The great thing is we've got a game this weekend. We've had a chat about where we can improve, what we can do better and these guys are going to be firing when we come out against England on Saturday."