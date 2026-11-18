Jasper Wiese will miss the rest of the Nations Championship

South Africa will be without number ⁠eight Jasper Wiese for the remainder of the Nations Championship ‌after the 31-year-old was handed a ‌four-week suspension on Wednesday ‌following his red card during the ‌Springbok's 21-19 defeat by France ‌last week.

Wiese was given a 20-minute red after his yellow ‌card was upgraded by the ⁠bunker ‌review system for a dangerous clear-out at ​a ruck.

The forward will miss Saturday's fixture ​against Ireland - Wiese was left out of the South Africa side ⁠selected - and ​the Nations Championship finals weekend.

Wiese will have his suspension reduced to three weeks, should ‌he undertake the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus was suspended on Tuesday for six matches following comments he made about the match officials following the loss in Paris.

South Africa will ‌likely need to beat Ireland ​in Dublin to reach the ‌Nations Championship final, although a losing bonus point could be enough if England defeat New Zealand and deny the All ⁠Blacks ⁠any bonus points.