  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. Browns stun Steelers in AFC North showdown in snowy Thursday Night Football

Browns stun Steelers in AFC North showdown in snowy Thursday Night Football

AFP
The Cleveland Browns came up with a huge win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in a very snowy Thursday Night Football clash
The Cleveland Browns came up with a huge win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in a very snowy Thursday Night Football clashNICK CAMMETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
The Cleveland Browns battled through a second-half blizzard to score a 24-19 upset over the high-flying Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday.

Cleveland running back Nick Chubb crashed over with just under a minute remaining at a snow-blanketed Huntington Bank Field to seal a dramatic victory in Arctic conditions.

The AFC North-leading Steelers looked to have hauled themselves back into the contest after fourth-quarter touchdowns from Jaylen Warren and Calvin Austin turned an 18-6 deficit into a slender 19-18 lead.

Despite regaining possession with just under two minutes remaining following a Cleveland interception, Pittsburgh were unable to close out the win.

Cleveland instead forced the Steelers to punt away possession and Browns quarterback Jameis Winston led a nine-play, 45-yard drive that ended with Chubb barreling into the end zone from two yards out for the go-ahead score and his second touchdown of the game.

There was still time for Pittsburgh to lead one last frantic drive in search of a winning touchdown, but Cleveland's defence held firm and an attempted Russell Wilson "Hail Mary" was ruled incomplete.

The defeat loosens Pittsburgh's grip on the AFC North, leaving them on top of the standings with an 8-3 record, just ahead of the Baltimore Ravens (7-4).

Cleveland remain on the bottom of the standings at 3-8 with little realistic chance of forcing their way into the playoff picture.

The game had kicked off in cold but clear conditions with defence dominating in a scoreless first quarter.

Chris Boswell slotted a 48-yard field goal to give Pittsburgh a 3-0 lead at the start of the second quarter.

Cleveland hit back with a two-yard rushing touchdown from Chubb followed by a 34-yard Dustin Hopkins field goal to put the Browns 10-3 up at half-time.

Boswell cut the lead to 10-6 with his second field goal of the night near the end of the third quarter before an explosive fourth quarter that saw both sides score two touchdowns apiece.

Browns quarterback Winston, who finished with 219 passing yards, scrambled into the end zone on fourth down to make it 18-6.

Pittsburgh responded though with back-to-back touchdowns from Warren and Austin to give the Steelers a one-point lead, but Cleveland dug deep and Chubb bagged his second touchdown to ice the game.

