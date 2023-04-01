Damar Hamlin practices in full pads for first time since NFL collapse

Hamlin has been out of action for six months
Profimedia
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (25) practised in full pads on Monday for the first time since his cardiac arrest collapse during an NFL game last January.

The safety had his heartbeat restored on the field by safety workers after making a tackle in a January 2nd contest at Cincinnati that was halted and never finished.

Hamlin was taken to a hospital in critical condition, later moved to a Buffalo hospital and only nine days after his cardiac arrest was released.

Doctors allowed Hamlin to return to American football activities and he has made a full recovery, working to prepare for the 2023 NFL campaign, what would be his third season in the league and with the Bills.

Supporters cheered Hamlin as he ran onto the practice field in his No. 3 jersey, exchanging "high five" hand slaps with a few as he returned for his first full-scale workout since the incident.

The Bills are conducting pre-season workouts near Rochester, New York, ahead of their first tune-up game on August 12th against Indianapolis.

Buffalo's first game of the 2023 NFL season will be on September 12th at the New York Jets.

