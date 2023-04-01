Three NFL players handed season-long suspensions for gambling violations

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. Three NFL players handed season-long suspensions for gambling violations
Three NFL players handed season-long suspensions for gambling violations
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers in action
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers in action
Reuters
Isaiah Rodgers (25) and Rashod Berry (26) of the Indianapolis Colts and free agent Demetrius Taylor (24) have been suspended for at least the 2023 season for betting on NFL games, the league said on Thursday.

The three players, who all bet on National Football League games during the 2022 season, may petition for reinstatement after the 2023 campaign, the league said in a statement.

Shortly after the NFL announced the suspensions, the Colts waived defensive end Berry and cornerback Rodgers.

"We have made the following roster moves as a consequence of the determination that these players violated the league’s gambling policy," said Colts General Manager Chris Ballard.

"The integrity of the game is of the utmost importance. As an organization, we will continue to educate our players, coaches, and staff on the policies in place and the significant consequences that may occur with violations."

In addition, Nicholas Petit-Frere of the Tennessee Titans was suspended for his team's first six regular season games for betting on non-NFL sports at the club facility.

"We have been made aware of Nick's suspension by the league. We believe in Nick and know that he has deep respect for the integrity of the game and our organization," the Titans said in a statement.

"We will continue to emphasize to our players the importance of understanding and adhering to league rules and policies."

Petit-Frere, coming off a rookie campaign during which he started in all but one of the Titans' 17 games, is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason activities.

The NFL's gambling policy prohibits anyone in the league from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility.

Petit-Frere, in a statement to ESPN, said the betting he engaged in was legal under Tennessee law and was only being sanctioned because it occurred at the Titans facility.

"I have always strived in every stage of my life to follow the rules," Petit-Frere said in the statement.

"I did not knowingly break the rules. Even after attending a league presentation, I was unaware about the specifics around placing bets from a team facility."

Rodgers, who was taken by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, has played 45 games during three seasons with the club. Berry broke into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and played eight games over parts of two seasons.

Taylor signed with Detroit as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and the defensive tackle played one game with the Lions before the team released him in May.

Mentions
American footballNFLPetit-Frere NicholasBerry RashodTaylor DemetriusRodgers IsaiahIndianapolis ColtsTennessee TitansDetroit LionsAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NFL confirms regular season games in London and Frankfurt for 2023 campaign
NFL confirms Super Bowl returning to 49ers stadium in 2026
NFL League owners approve proposal to allow third active quarterback
Show more
American football
Legendary NFL running back Jim Brown dies aged 87
Australian former rugby and NFL player jailed for sex assault
Ex-Raiders receiver Ruggs pleads guilty over deadly 2021 crash
NFL investigated by two US states over sex bias and harassment claims
Players union warns agents over mobile betting apps in memo
Former NFL linebacker JJ Watt invests in English football club Burnley
Joey Porter Jr follows his father's footsteps after being drafted by the Steelers
Carolina Panthers take quarterback Bryce Young first in NFL Draft
Jets comfortable with Rodgers deal terms, says GM
Green Bay Packers near deal to send quarterback Rodgers to New York Jets
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Fabrizio Romano on 18-hour days and Liverpool expectations
Transfer News LIVE: PSG to hold key talks with Mbappe tomorrow, United seal Mount deal
Euro U21 Group D roundup: France remain unbeaten with Switzerland through, Italy stunned
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season