NFL owners approve sale of Washington Commanders

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. NFL owners approve sale of Washington Commanders
NFL owners approve sale of Washington Commanders
Updated
Washington Commanders finished with 8-1-8 record in the 2022-23 NFL season
Washington Commanders finished with 8-1-8 record in the 2022-23 NFL season
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
National Football League owners have unanimously approved the sale of the Washington Commanders franchise to a group led by the co-owner of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils, the league said on Thursday.

Financial terms of the deal to purchase the Commanders from long-time owner Dan Snyder were not disclosed though reports in April said the agreement was for an NFL-record price of $6.05 billion.

The group led by Harris, who is a managing general partner at Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), includes Maryland businessman Mitchell Rales and Magic Johnson, who won five NBA titles during a Hall of Fame career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Congratulations to Josh Harris and his impressive group of partners," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

"Josh will be a great addition to the NFL. He has a remarkable record in business, sports, and in his communities.

"The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties and we welcome them to the NFL as well."

WORKPLACE CULTURE

Snyder bought the Washington franchise in 1999 for $800million and his ownership of the club has come under pressure amid investigations by the NFL and Congress into the team's workplace culture and potential financial improprieties.

In 2021 the NFL fined the Commanders $10million after an independent counsel review found the workplace demonstrated "a general lack of respect" towards women.

The Commanders said last November that Snyder would explore a potential sale of the team, one of the NFL's marquee sides, which was ranked by Forbes in 2022 as the league's sixth-most valuable franchise at $5.6 billion.

The following month the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform said in a report after a year-long investigation that Snyder both "permitted and participated" in the team's toxic workplace culture while the NFL helped to cover it up.

The committee's final report said sexual harassment, bullying and other toxic conduct pervaded the team's workplace, perpetuated by a culture of fear instilled by Snyder.

The report also stated that despite the NFL's knowledge - through its internal investigation - that Snyder engaged in tactics used to intimidate victims, the league aligned its legal interests with the Commanders and buried its findings.

Mentions
American footballNFLWashington CommandersPhiladelphia 76ersAmerican SportsNew Jersey Devils
Related Articles
Three NFL players handed season-long suspensions for gambling violations
NFL confirms Super Bowl returning to 49ers stadium in 2026
NFL League owners approve proposal to allow third active quarterback
Show more
American football
Legendary NFL running back Jim Brown dies aged 87
Australian former rugby and NFL player jailed for sex assault
Ex-Raiders receiver Ruggs pleads guilty over deadly 2021 crash
NFL confirms regular season games in London and Frankfurt for 2023 campaign
NFL investigated by two US states over sex bias and harassment claims
Players union warns agents over mobile betting apps in memo
Former NFL linebacker JJ Watt invests in English football club Burnley
Joey Porter Jr follows his father's footsteps after being drafted by the Steelers
Carolina Panthers take quarterback Bryce Young first in NFL Draft
Jets comfortable with Rodgers deal terms, says GM
Most Read
New Zealand shock Norway to claim their first ever football World Cup victory
Transfer News LIVE: Alba joins Messi at Inter Miami, Mane linked with Al-Nassr
Catley scores from spot to earn Australia opening victory over Ireland
Declan Rice and Kai Havertz make mark as Arsenal crush MLS All-Stars

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |