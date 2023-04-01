Denver Broncos' Eyioma Uwazurike banned indefinitely for betting on NFL games

Eyioma Uwazurike #96 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field At Mile High

Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (25) will miss the entire upcoming NFL season after being banned for betting on games last season, the league said Monday.

The NFL said Uwazurike had been given an indefinite suspension for placing bets on games in breach of league gambling rules.

A statement from the league said Uwazurike would not be eligible to apply for reinstatement to the league until July 24th 2024 at the earliest.

Uwazurike made eight appearances for the Broncos last year in his debut season after being chosen in the fourth round of the draft with the 116th overall pick.

Uwazurike is one of a slew of NFL players who have been handed suspensions recently for breaches of strict league rules forbidding gambling by players.

Indianapolis duo Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry were suspended last month along with free agent Demetrius Taylor.

Four members of the Detroit Lions were suspended in April along with a member of the Washington Commanders.