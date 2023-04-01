NFL roundup: Eagles improve to 10-1 in overtime thriller against Bills

Jalen Hurts rushed for a 12-yard touchdown in overtime to lift the Philadelphia Eagles to a thrilling 37-34 win against the visiting Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.

Hurts' final score capped off an incredible performance in which he passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two more for Philadelphia (10-1). Jake Elliott drilled a 59-yard field goal to tie the game with 20 seconds in regulation, and DeVonta Smith finished with seven catches for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Josh Allen threw two touchdowns and rushed for two scores for Buffalo (6-6). Gabe Davis had six catches for 105 yards and a touchdown, but he miscommunicated with Allen on a potential game-winning score in overtime that gave the Eagles a chance to come back.

After Tyler Bass hit a 40-yard field goal to put the Bills ahead 34-31 with 5:52 to go in overtime, Hurts led the game-winning drive with his feet and his arm. He scrambled for 27 yards, including the 12-yard touchdown, and he found Smith for gains of 17 yards and 11 yards as the Buffalo defense struggled to keep pace.

Lamar Jackson became the fastest quarterback to reach 5,000 rushing yards and Baltimore forced four turnovers while recording a victory over Los Angeles at Inglewood, Calif.

Zay Flowers caught a touchdown pass and also ran for one for Baltimore (9-3), which won for the sixth time in the past seven games. The Ravens possess the top record in the AFC heading into next week's bye. Justin Herbert completed 29 of 44 passes for 217 yards with one touchdown and one interception for the Chargers (4-7), who lost their third straight. Keenan Allen caught 14 passes for 106 yards.

Jackson was 18-of-32 passing for 177 yards with a touchdown, and rushed for 39 yards on 11 carries. He has 5,011 career rushing yards in 82 games. The previous fastest quarterback to 5,000 was Michael Vick (104 games). Jackson's rushing yards are fourth most by a quarterback, trailing Vick (6,109), Cam Newton (5,628) and Russell Wilson (5,232).

Russell Wilson threw for a touchdown and rushed for another to lift host Denver to a victory over Cleveland.

Wilson threw for just 134 yards but added 34 more on the ground. Samaje Perine rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown for the Broncos (6-5), who recorded their first five-game winning streak since the 2015 season. Denver rushed for two touchdowns in the first 18:49 of Sunday's game after finding the end zone on the ground just once in its previous 10 games.

Cleveland rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 134 yards and added his first career passing touchdown before exiting late in the third quarter with a concussion after a high hit from Denver linebacker Baron Browning. P.J. Walker came in and completed 6 of 13 passes for 56 yards for the Browns (7-4), who saw their three-game winning streak come to a halt.

Patrick Mahomes passed for 298 yards and two touchdowns and Isiah Pacheco ran for a pair of scores as visiting Kansas City topped Las Vegas.

The Chiefs (8-3) covered at least 71 yards on each of its touchdown drives while sending the Raiders (5-7) to their second straight defeat. Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell was 23-for-33 for 248 yards and a TD, and Josh Jacobs rushed 20 times for 110 yards and a score. Meyers (six catches, 79 yards, one TD) and Davante Adams (five catches, 73 yards) were the Raiders' top receivers.

Trailing 14-0 in the second quarter on the heels of Monday night's loss to Philadelphia, Kansas City responded with 21 straight points to regain the advantage. Daniel Carlson kicked a 34-yard field goal with 2:09 left in the third quarter to pull the Raiders to within 21-17, but the Chiefs answered with a 39-yard scoring pass from Mahomes to Rashee Rice on their next possession.

Matthew Stafford threw a season-high four touchdown passes and Los Angeles won consecutive games for the first time this season with a lopsided victory over Arizona in Glendale, Ariz.

Tyler Higbee caught two TD passes and Kyren Williams added two receiving TDs of his own after missing the Rams' past four games with an ankle injury. Williams added 143 rushing yards on 16 carries, including a 56-yard run in the third quarter. Stafford was 25-of-33 passing for 229 yards and one interception.

Kyler Murray was 27-of-45 passing for 256 yards and a touchdown for the Cardinals (2-10), who have lost eight of nine.

Josh Allen came up with 1.5 sacks to headline a strong defensive stand late in the fourth quarter, helping Jacksonville edge host Houston.

The Jaguars (8-3) led 24-14 after Brandon McManus made a 53-yard field goal with 11:20 remaining in the game. But the Texans (6-5) rallied, pulling within three when C.J. Stroud found Nico Collins for a 17-yard touchdown with 5:15 left.

After forcing a punt, Houston took over at its own 11-yard line. Allen dropped Stroud for a loss of 15 yards, but three plays later, the Texans found themselves at the Jaguars' 37. That's when Allen teamed up with Travon Walker for another sack. Houston would end up getting to 39, but Matt Ammendola didn't have enough leg on a 58-yard field goal attempt with 29 seconds to go.

Jonathan Taylor rushed for two touchdowns and Gardner Minshew added another rushing score as host Indianapolis held off Tampa Bay.

Taylor, who finished with 91 yards on 15 carries, pounded it in from the 1 with 7:30 left in the game to answer Baker Mayfield's 23-yard scoring strike to Mike Evans. That gave the Colts (6-5) a 27-17 lead. The Buccaneers (4-7) responded with Chase McLaughlin's 24-yard field goal at the 4:10 mark, then got the ball back at its 35-yard line with a chance to tie. But Mayfield was strip-sacked with 1:29 remaining, sealing the outcome.

Minshew completed 24 of 41 passes for 251 yards with an interception as Indianapolis stayed in contention for an AFC wild card. Michael Pittman was his favorite target with 10 receptions for 107 yards. Mayfield hit on 20 of 30 passes for 199 yards with two touchdowns to Mike Evans and one pick. Rachaad White rushed 15 times for 100 yards.

