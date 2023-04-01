Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce opens up on romance with Taylor Swift

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce opens up on romance with Taylor Swift
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce opens up on romance with Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce
Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce
Profimedia
NFL star Travis Kelce (34) said he is "learning every day" from Taylor Swift, as his new romance with the pop icon catapults him to heights of fame and scrutiny shared by few others on the planet.

"I've never been a man of words," the Kansas City Chiefs player told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published Monday.

Now he is dating one of the most powerful songwriters in the industry, a woman described as a "literary giant" by a Shakespeare professor in an Australian newspaper.

"Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor, is," Kelce told the Journal, has been "mind-blowing. I'm learning every day".

That includes how she handles the intense pressures of celebrity. Kelce was famous before he met Swift - but the Journal dismisses that as "football famous."

Mecole Hardman Jr. and girlfriend Chariah Gordon with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Profimedia

Swift's fandom, meanwhile, sprawls over the globe and is staunchly loyal. Her social media followers number in the hundreds of millions, her Eras Tour is poised to become the first tour to make $1 billion, and political pundits discuss her potential influence in US elections.

Her appearance at two of Kelce's games saw television ratings spike and sales of his jersey soar 400 per cent. Recent social media trends have seen Swift fans - so, everyone - pouring over Kelce's old tweets in delight.

"Obviously I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them... I've never dealt with it," Kelce told the Journal.

"But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it," he said.

"The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life.

"When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange."

Mentions
American footballNFLKelce TravisKansas City ChiefsAmerican Sports
Related Articles
The 'Taylor Swift effect' brings spending boost to American football
NFL roundup: Lions rally to maul Bears while Cowboys and 49ers cruise
NFL roundup: CJ Stroud breaks out as Texans clip Bucs, Chiefs win in Frankfurt
Show more
American football
Cleveland Browns quarterback Watson to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery
Lutz kicks Broncos to last-gasp victory as Bills pay vital penalty
NFL roundup: Cleveland Browns stun Baltimore Ravens with fourth-quarter rally
Belichick laments missed opportunities in Patriots' sorry season
Chiefs QB Mahomes says he 'definitely' wants to play flag football at 2028 Games
Detroit Lions roar back to down Las Vegas Raiders 26-14
NFL roundup: Will Levis shines as Tennessee Titans clip Atlanta Falcons
Most Read
Czech stars under fire for partying ahead of key Euro qualifier
OPINION: Can Altay Bayindir step up amid Manchester United's goalkeeping crisis?
Spalletti aims to spark Italian passion for national team in crucial Ukraine qualifier
Djokovic destroys Sinner to win record seventh ATP Finals title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings