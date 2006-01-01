NFL roundup: Titans upend Saints with late TD, Broncos & Commanders win

Malik Willis threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Bryce Oliver, the second on a late fourth down, to lift the Tennessee Titans past the host New Orleans Saints 30-27 on Sunday in the preseason finale for both teams.

Competing for the backup job behind Derek Carr, Saints rookie Spencer Rattler threw a TD pass and led four scoring drives totalling 24 points. Rattler was 7-of-13 passing for 105 yards, including a 21-yard score to Equanimeous St. Brown, capping a 70-yard drive in the second quarter.

No. 1 QB Will Levis started for the Titans (3-0) and finished 7-of-8 passing for 118 yards as he led a pair of scoring drives. Tony Pollard (five carries, 17 yards) scored on an early one-yard run before Tennessee rested its starters.

In the fourth, Rattler led a pair of scoring drives that ended with a pair of TD runs by undrafted rookie Jacob Kibodi, who led the Saints (1-2) with 12 carries and 59 rushing yards.

Oliver, who caught a 34-yard TD earlier in the fourth before his five-yard scoring reception with 1:25 left, finished with a team-high 52 receiving yards on three catches for the Titans.

Zach Wilson threw a pair of touchdowns and ran for another, leading host Denver over Arizona as both teams wrapped up their preseason slate.

Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson (4) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals Reuters / Ron Chenoy (USA TODAY Sports)

Wilson, who will back up rookie starter Bo Nix, completed 16 of 25 passes for 251 yards, including a 46-yard TD toss to Brandon Johnson and a one-yard scoring pass to Nate Adkins. Wilson scored on a one-yard scamper to put Denver (3-0) comfortably ahead 24-6 late in the third quarter.

Clayton Tune, competing with Desmond Ridder to back up starter Kyler Murray for Arizona (0-3), was 12-for-18 passing for 119 yards. Ridder completed 10 of 16 throws for 111 yards. Hassan Hall rushed for 59 yards on 19 carries, including a three-yard TD run.

Washington scored all its points in the final 26 minutes of the game to race past New England in Landover, Maryland.

Drake Maye got the Patriots (1-2) off to a good start by finding Kevin Harris for an 18-yard touchdown with 40 seconds left in the first quarter, but New England would only get a 38-yard field goal from Chad Ryland the rest of the way. Maye took over after veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett suffered a shoulder injury just over two and a half minutes into the game.

Michael Wiley rushed for a nine-yard TD and Martavis Bryant caught a four-yard score for the Commanders (1-2). Washington's Trace McSorley completed 12 of 21 passes for 125 yards and the touchdown to Bryant.

Follow the 2024/25 NFL season with Flashscore.