Antoine Dupont's France fall in Vancouver Sevens semi-finals against New Zealand

Dupont in action
Dupont in action
Profimedia
Antoine Dupont's (27) France lost 28-26 to New Zealand in the semi-finals of the Vancouver SVNS on Sunday, the first tournament for the former Player of the Year with his country's sevens team.

Dupont, who scored a last-gasp wining-try against Ireland in Saturday's quarter-finals, skipped the Six Nations for the sevens in a bid to win Olympic gold in Paris later this year. He came off the bench after France conceded a try, trailing 21-12.

The scrum-half played only five minutes in the second half, unable to prevent defeat by the All Blacks, who will play in the final against Argentina later on Sunday.

Dupont made his sevens debut off the bench during France's pool-stage victories over the United States and Samoa on Friday before scoring his first try at the tournament in his side's final Pool B win over Australia.

France later beat the United States 42-12 in the bronze medal match to claim third place in the tournament at BC Place stadium.

Rugby UnionFrance 7sNew Zealand 7sUSA 7s
