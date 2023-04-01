Argentina's head coach Scaloni in no rush to plan for Messi retirement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Argentina's head coach Scaloni in no rush to plan for Messi retirement
Argentina's head coach Scaloni in no rush to plan for Messi retirement
Argentina top the CONMEBOL standings with nine points from three matches, two points ahead of Brazil
Argentina top the CONMEBOL standings with nine points from three matches, two points ahead of Brazil
Reuters
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said it is too soon to start planning for life without Lionel Messi (36) and that the captain could return to the side for their World Cup qualifier against Peru on Tuesday.

Messi, who has said he will retire before the 2026 World Cup, was included in the squad despite carrying a muscle problem which has kept him out of action for club side Inter Miami.

The forward came on in the 53rd minute of Argentina's 1-0 win over Paraguay on Thursday and went close to scoring, rattling the woodwork with a free-kick in added time.

"Leo is fine," Scaloni told reporters ahead of the game in Lima. "He has been adding minutes of training. We will make the decision tomorrow. It's a matter of minutes, of how much he can play. If he's well, you know what I think, he will play.

"We always try to play those that are at 100% or close to 100%. Today it is very difficult for everyone to be at their best in these games so there may be a variation with respect to the game against Paraguay.

"I think the team plays in a determined way, whoever is on the pitch, that's the most important thing. We saw the other day we can play well too (without Messi)."

Messi in training with Argentina
Reuters

Asked if Argentina should get used to playing without their talisman, Scaloni shot back: "Let's keep in mind that he is still here. What a way to think about 'when he is gone'.

"The truth is that he is still active, let's leave him alone, are we already retiring him?"

Argentina top the CONMEBOL standings with nine points from three matches, two points ahead of Brazil.

Mentions
FootballMessi LionelArgentina
Related Articles
Lionel Messi still in doubt for Paraguay qualifier, says coach Scaloni
Injured Lionel Messi named in Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers
'We'll see': Argentine icon Lionel Messi unsure about 2026 World Cup
Show more
Football
Gunman killed after Sweden and Belgium's Euro tie cancelled as two Swedes shot dead
Updated
Kalvin Phillips to start against Italy as Jordan Henderson drops to England bench
Manchester United's Gabby George to undergo surgery on ACL injury
Jonny Evans says he considered retirement before Manchester United return
Inside Brussels stadium, fans chant 'all together' after shooting
Euro 2024 roundup: Slovakia edge Luxembourg in key clash, Netherlands snatch win in Greece
Sweden's Janne Andersson set to bow out after Euro qualifying disappointment
Austria punch ticket to Euro 2024 after narrow win over Azerbaijan
Gareth Southgate repeats plea to England fans to stop Jordan Henderson boos
Most Read
Gunman killed after Sweden and Belgium's Euro tie cancelled as two Swedes shot dead
Tight margins made the difference for Springboks in win over France
Ruthless South Africa extinguish French fire to reach World Cup semi-finals
Belgium seek to beef up midfield with uncapped Royal Antwerp's Mandela Keita

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings