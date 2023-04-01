Ingebrigtsen shatters world record in seldom-run two-mile event at Paris Diamond League

Reuters
Norwegian distance star Jakob Ingebrigtsen (22) shattered the world record in the two mile race at the Paris Diamond League on Friday.

He ran seven minutes and 54.10 seconds, smashing Daniel Komen's mark of 7:58.61 set in the seldom-run distance in 1997.

"The idea is to make a bit of a show. It is a somewhat unusual distance and a pretty good record. It's fun to try things you haven't tried before," Ingebrigtsen told NRK before the race.

Ingebrigtsen won gold in the 1,500 metres at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and gold and silver at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

Later, Kenya's Faith Kipyegon (29) shattered the world record in the women's 5,000 metres at the Paris Diamond League on Friday, a week after breaking the world mark in the 1,500m.

Faith Kipyegon reacts after breaking the 5,000m world record
Reuters

Kipyegon ran 14 minutes 5.20 seconds after pulling away from Letesenbet Gidey (25) and breaking the Ethiopian's record of 14:06.62 set on October 7th, 2020, in Valencia.

