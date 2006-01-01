Advertisement
  4. USA win women's 4x100 relay gold after costly mistake from Great Britain

The US now have 12 Olympic titles in the event
The United States won the gold medal in the Olympic women's 4x100 metres relay on Friday, their 12th title in the event, after Great Britain botched their final exchange.

The US team of Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry, Paris Olympic 200m champion Gabby Thomas and Sha'Carri Richardson clocked 41.78 seconds after getting the baton around the track with no major mishaps.

Britain were not so lucky.

Leading the US through three legs, Amy Hunt struggled to get the baton into Daryll Neita's hand in pouring rain at Stade de France. Neita lost all her momentum, but still brought Britain home in 41.85 for silver.

Germany claimed bronze with a time 41.97.

The US have dominated the event with 12 Olympic titles, but lost to their great rivals Jamaica at the Tokyo Games.

The final result
