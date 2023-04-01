Defending champion Kerley fails to make 100m final as Lyles and Coleman qualify fastest

Defending champion Kerley fails to make 100m final as Lyles and Coleman qualify fastest
Netherlands' Raphael Bouju, Fred Kerley of the USA and Australia's Rohan Browning in action during their heat
Reuters
American Fred Kerley (28) will not be defending his world 100 metres title later on Sunday after he failed to progress from the semi-finals, as his compatriots Noah Lyles (26) and Christian Coleman (27) qualified fastest for the final.

Kerley, who has been in good form this season, was never in the mix in the last of three heats, finishing third in 10.02 to miss out on a fastest-loser slot by a hundredth of a second.

Lyles was the quickest qualifier as he posted 9.87, within a hundredth of his personal best, punching the air as he crossed the line.

Former champion Coleman got his traditional fast start and maintained his form to win the second heat in 9.88, but Britain's Zharnel Hughes, the fastest in the world this year, was slow out of the blocks and had to work hard to clinch second spot in 9.93.

Jamaican Oblique Seville looks the best equipped to challenge the Americans after winning the third heat in 9.90.

Japan's Abdul Hakim Sani Brown equalled his best of 9.97 - the first time he has gone under 10 seconds this season, to also qualify automatically.

Italy's Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs ran his season's best of 10.05 but it was nowhere near good enough to progress.

South African Akani Simbine's streak of finishing fourth or fifth in the last five global championships is over after he was disqualified for a false start.

The final takes place at 19:10 CET on Sunday.

Athletics
American Noah Lyles sprints to gold in the 100m at World Athletics Championships
Britain's Johnson-Thompson claims second world heptathlon title as she makes comeback
Updated
Fraser-Pryce, Jackson & Richardson on course for blockbuster sprint showdown
Door opens for Paulino to step up to 400m gold at World Athletics Championship
Maria Perez and Alvaro Martin secure Spain double in 20km race walk at world championships
Last-gasp falls from Hassan & Bol see the Dutch miss out on mixed relay and 10,000m golds
Halasz's hammer gets home fans roaring at World Athletics Championships
Australian state to pay $243 million for withdrawing as 2026 Commonwealth Games host
