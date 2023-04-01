Door opens for Paulino to step up to 400m gold at World Athletics Championship

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. World Championships
  4. Door opens for Paulino to step up to 400m gold at World Athletics Championship
Door opens for Paulino to step up to 400m gold at World Athletics Championship
Paulino is the second-fastest in the field this season
Paulino is the second-fastest in the field this season
Reuters
Marileidy Paulino (26) of the Dominican Republic qualified fastest in the first round of the women's 400 metres at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, a race left wide open by the absence of injured Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (24).

The American world record holder over 400m hurdles and fastest in the world this year over the flat had planned to race the latter event in Budapest but withdrew two weeks ago due to a knee problem.

With Olympic and defending world champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo only seventh in her heat four months after having a baby, Paulino has a great opportunity to claim her first individual global gold.

She was silver medallist last year and at the Tokyo Olympics, is the second-fastest in the field this season, and won the final heat easily in 49.90, the only sub-50 second time on a blazingly hot morning.

Paulino before her heat
Reuters

Poland's Natalia Kaczmarek, Cynthia Bolinga of Belgium and Jamaican Candice McLeod were not far behind as all three qualified from a fast opening heat.

Sada Williams of Barbados, the bronze medallist last year and the Commonwealth champion, also looked sharp before slowing almost to a walk in winning her heat.

Paulino crosses the line to win her heat
Reuters

In the men's event, 20-year-old Norwegian Havard Bentdal Ingvaldsen looked utterly bemused as he crossed the line in 44. 39 seconds, breaking his own national record and qualifying fastest.

Ingvaldsen held his arms out in confusion as his time came up on the big screen before breaking into a beaming smile.

Former Olympic and double world champion Wayde Van Niekerk of South Africa looked to be back towards his best form after a long injury absence, running an impressive 44.57.

The world record holder is likely to be duelling for gold with Tokyo Olympic champion and 2019 world champion Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas, the fastest in the world this year, who also looked comfortable running 44.65.

The semi-finals of the women's event are on Monday with the final on Wednesday, while the men's semis are on Tuesday with a Thursday evening final.

Mentions
AthleticsMcLaughlin Sydneyvan Niekerk WaydeWorld Championships
Related Articles
Jamaica's Oblique Seville steals USA's thunder in 100m heats at World Championships
Halasz's hammer gets home fans roaring at World Athletics Championships
Hungary dreaming of hammer-time holiday ahead of World Athletics Championships
Show more
Athletics
Fraser-Pryce, Jackson & Richardson on course for blockbuster sprint showdown
Maria Perez and Alvaro Martin secure Spain double in 20km race walk at world championships
Last-gasp falls from Hassan & Bol see the Dutch miss out on mixed relay and 10,000m golds
Australian state to pay $243 million for withdrawing as 2026 Commonwealth Games host
First event of World Athletics Championships delayed by thunderstorm
Sebastian Coe says sports must take responsibility for adapting to climate change
Most Read
Paul Pogba and Juventus try to move beyond injury and scandal ahead of Serie A start
Barcelona set up new home at Olympic Stadium without suspended boss Xavi
Spain break England hearts to win their first Women's World Cup
Football Tracker: Magic Messi leads Inter Miami to glory, Spain win Women's World Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |