Noah Lyles clocks fastest time in 200m semis at Worlds after freak cart crash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. World Championships
  4. Noah Lyles clocks fastest time in 200m semis at Worlds after freak cart crash
Noah Lyles clocks fastest time in 200m semis at Worlds after freak cart crash
Updated
Lyles recorded the fastest time in the semi-finals
Lyles recorded the fastest time in the semi-finals
Reuters
American Noah Lyles (26) continued his quest for double sprint gold at the World Athletics Championships, cruising into the men's 200-metre final despite a freak cart crash that delayed the start of his race.

Four days after winning the 100 metres, Lyles, twice world 200m champion, ran 19.76 seconds to record the fastest time in Thursday's semi-finals.

Lyles' heat was delayed by 30 minutes after the golf cart transporting him and the other runners from the warmup track to the stadium crashed into another cart.

Lyles crosses the line to finish first in his heat
Reuters

Heats two and three were run before the first heat as Jamaican Andrew Hudson received medical treatment for glass in his eye.

Hudson was fifth in the heat and did not advance.

"I feel like it all happened in slow motion," Hudson said.

"Unfortunately, I was sitting on the side where another buggy crashed into us, I was directly impacted. They got most of the glass out. My eye is pretty blurry right now."

"It is my first world championships so it's going to be memorable... Maybe I'd better walk next time."

American Kenny Bednarek, the Olympic silver medallist, ran 19.96 for the second fastest time, edging Letsile Tebogo of Botswana, the 100m silver medallist who crossed in 19.97. Bednarek glanced across at Tebogo just before the finish line.

"I wasn't playing mind games (with Bednarek) at the end there," Tebogo said.

"He looked at me and in my mind, I was like, 'Why is he looking at me? Just keep going, keep going'."

Lyles is seeking to become the first man to win the sprint double since Usain Bolt in 2015.

American Erriyon Knighton qualified fourth and Britain's 100 metres bronze medallist Zharnel Hughes, who beat John Regis's 30-year-old national record in the 200 this season, was fifth.

Olympic champion Andre De Grasse, who has been hampered by a foot injury this season, sneaked in as one of the two fastest losers with a time of 20.10.

"That was tough," De Grasse said. "I'm missing that 100 speed, of course, and they got away from me on the turn, which doesn't usually happen. But I live to fight another day, I guess."

His teammate Aaron Brown was disqualified for stepping on the lane line.

Mentions
AthleticsLyles NoahTebogo LetsileBednarek SylwesterWorld Championships
Related Articles
Noah Lyles takes next step towards sprint double by winning 200m heat with ease
American Noah Lyles sprints to gold in the 100m at World Athletics Championships
Lightning-quick Lyles trying his hardest to fill the Bolt-hole on and off the track
Show more
Athletics
Dutchwoman Bol wins long-awaited gold in 400m hurdles at World Championships
Jamaicans Watson and Williams pick up track golds, Rogers claims women's hammer
Updated
Olympic champion Tentoglou wins long jump gold at Worlds with final leap
Updated
Shericka Jackson and Gabby Thomas on song in women's 200m semi-finals
Warholm back on top of world 400-hurdles podium, Moon and Kennedy share pole vault title
Kerr stuns Ingebrigtsen to win 1,500m gold at World Championships, Paulino claims 400m
Sha'Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson on course for 200m showdown
Italian Gianmarco Tamberi wins thrilling world championship high jump final
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Veiga on his way to Saudi Arabia, City announce Doku signing
Lionel Messi into another final after producing heroics for Miami yet again
Lionel Messi not thinking about retirement, wants to 'enjoy every moment'
Five Premier League transfer scenarios to keep an eye on at the end of the window

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |