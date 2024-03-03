LaFond flies to Dominica's first world athletics gold medal at indoor championships

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. World Indoor Championships
  4. LaFond flies to Dominica's first world athletics gold medal at indoor championships
LaFond flies to Dominica's first world athletics gold medal at indoor championships
Thea Lafond celebrates after winning the women's triple jump final
Thea Lafond celebrates after winning the women's triple jump final
Reuters
Thea LaFond (29) needed just two attempts to win triple jump gold at the world indoor championships on Sunday and become Dominica's first global champion in athletics.

LaFond soared 15.01 metres on her second attempt, the best jump in the world this year, and with victory all but locked up was able to pass on her remaining four jumps.

"This feels absolutely surreal," LaFond said.

"I'm the only athlete here from my country and I have the gold medal. We're just a little island with a population of 70,000 people, so this one is for my people, all of my people."

Cuba's Leyanis Perez Hernandez leapt 14.90 for silver, while Ana Peleteiro-Compaore of Spain won bronze with a mark of 14.75.

LaFond's previous best results were a Diamond League win in 2022 in Paris and Commonwealth Games silver and bronze medals.

"My country is small but mighty. I came here with the expectation and the goal of jumping 15 metres," she said.

"I am hoping that this inspires the next generation of young Dominica athletes to just go for it.

"I am hoping that for some kid watching this on their phone, on the TV, or on the live stream, this lights a little flame in their heart that can drive them to something amazing."

Hamish Kerr of New Zealand cleared a world-leading 2.36 metres to win the men's high jump gold, improving on his bronze from the 2022 world indoor event.

American Shelby McEwan won the silver with a jump of 2.28, and reigning indoor champion Woo Sang-Hyeok of South Korea was third, also clearing 2.28 but with more foul jumps.

Mentions
AthleticsLaFond TheaWorld Indoor Championships
Related Articles
Dutch runner Femke Bol smashes her own 400-metre indoor world record
I'll quit long jump if rules are changed, says world champion Tentoglou
Coleman edges Lyles to win World Indoor 60m title, Crouser adds to shot put medal haul
Show more
Athletics
Sebastian Coe rubbishes proposed doping-permitted Enhanced Games
Olympic champion Gabby Douglas COVID free and ready to continue Paris pursuit
Canadian teenager Christopher Morales Williams' world indoor 400m record not ratified
Coach banned for five years for role in Tsimanouskaya Olympics scandal
Canadian teenager Christopher Morales Williams races to world indoor 400m record
Court of Arbitration for Sport dismisses Russia's appeal against IOC ban
Most Read
Football Tracker: Girona look to close gap on Real as Atalanta face Bologna
Klopp dismisses Forest complaints after late Nunez match-winner for Liverpool
Spartak Moscow's Quincy Promes detained by police in Dubai on route to Russia
World Cup was expanded to help Scotland qualify, FIFA's Infantino jokes

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings