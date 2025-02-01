Advertisement
Australia's Head slays Scotland in rapid seven-wicket T20 win

Australia's Travis Head hit 80 off 25 balls
Australia's Travis Head hit 80 off 25 ballsAndy Buchanan / AFP
Travis Head smashed 80 off 25 balls as Australia chased down Scotland's 154 to win Wednesday's T20 international in Edinburgh inside 10 overs.

Opener Head blitzed five sixes and 12 fours as Australia set the highest-ever T20 international first powerplay score of 113/1 for the opening six overs.

The tourists had lost a wicket without a run on the board as Jake Fraser-McGurk fell to a three-ball duck.

But Head and captain Mitchell Marsh bludgeoned the Scotland attack.

Marsh smashed 30 off one over from Jack Jarvis, while Head reached his half-century from just 17 balls.

Both fell to Mark Watt in the seventh over but by then the damage had already been done.

Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis was able to pick up the baton as his quick-fire unbeaten 27 helped earn Australia a seven-wicket victory with 62 balls to spare.

Earlier, George Munsey top-scored for Scotland with 28.

Sean Abbott was the pick of the Australia bowlers with three for 39.

