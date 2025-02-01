Advertisement
  4. Lord's to host World Test Championship final in June 2025

Lord's to host World Test Championship final in June 2025

It will be the first time Lord's host the test
The World Test Championship final will be played at Lord's between June 11-15 next year, global governing body International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.

It will be the first time Lord's will host the one-off test played between the two highest-ranked sides in the five-day format, with previous finals taking place at Southampton's Rose Bowl and The Oval in London.

June 16 will be available as a reserve day if required, the ICC said in a statement.

Two-time finalists India are leading the standings ahead of defending champions Australia. India will tour Australia for five tests between November and January.

Mentions
CricketTest Series
