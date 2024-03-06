Leaving Red Bull would take something 'crazy', says Verstappen after father's comments

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Bahrain Grand Prix Formula 1
  4. Leaving Red Bull would take something 'crazy', says Verstappen after father's comments
Leaving Red Bull would take something 'crazy', says Verstappen after father's comments
Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen talks to reporters in the paddock of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit
Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen talks to reporters in the paddock of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit
AFP
Triple world champion Max Verstappen (26) defended his outspoken father Jos (52) on Wednesday but said it would take something "crazy" for him to leave Red Bull at the end of the season.

Jos has taken a stance against Red Bull boss Christian Horner and said at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix last week that the dominant team risked being torn apart if the Briton stayed in charge.

The comments came after an investigation by an independent barrister cleared Horner of allegations of misconduct made by a female employee.

Verstappen senior's comments triggered fears that Verstappen, the star driver, could look elsewhere for the 2025 season.

Former champions Mercedes have a vacancy with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton signing for Ferrari in 2025, a move that took many by surprise.

"I'm just focusing on the driving bit and I think that is also the most important for the team right now," Verstappen told reporters in Jeddah ahead of Saturday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix when asked if he agreed with his father.

"That's also why we came here and that's our main target and what we want to focus on you know, to not have this stuff going on race after race because that is not good for the team."

Asked if he could see any circumstances where he might not be racing for Red Bull next year, the Dutch driver replied: "Things must go really crazy, I guess, but that's not the target for everyone."

Red Bull won 21 of 22 races last season with the most dominant car in the sport's history.

Verstappen, who won 19 of them, started the latest campaign with a 'grand slam' win of pole position, fastest lap and every lap led.

Verstappen said his father, a former F1 racer who was once a teammate of seven times world champion Michael Schumacher, was not a liar and he had not asked him whether he regretted making the explosive comments.

"My dad, from how I know him in go-karting, is very outspoken and he is not a liar, that is for sure," he added. "My dad and I are very close. We call every day."

Verstappen Senior is not scheduled to be in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportBahrain Grand Prix Formula 1Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Formula 1Verstappen MaxRed BullMercedes
Related Articles
Red Bull boss Christian Horner seeks to draw line under misconduct probe
Mercedes hope to be in 'sweet spot' for opening race after mixed qualifying
George Russell says any F1 team would want Max Verstappen amid Mercedes speculation
Show more
Auto racing
Important for Formula 1 to show its values, says Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton
Alpine exodus continues with veteran adivsrer Bob Bell moving to Aston Martin
Under-fire FIA head Ben Sulayem faces more whistleblower allegations
No Jos, but Max Verstappen and Red Bull have questions to answer in Saudi Arabia
BBC reports that FIA president Ben Sulayem suspected of manipulating Formula 1 race
Dismal Alpine appoint three technical directors after more departures
UK police find F1 driver's stolen Ferrari after nearly 30 years
Jos Verstappen's outburst raises big questions for Red Bull and boss Horner
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan and Luca Brecel set up World Masters final showdown in Saudi Arabia
Simona Halep set for return after doping ban cut from four years to nine months
Brecel and Allen into World Masters semis as O'Sullivan produces perfect display
Andrey Rublev calls on ATP to review rule that led to default in Dubai

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings