Alpine's Ocon says he still has strong links with Mercedes as 2025 seat opens up

Could Ocon replace Hamilton?
Reuters
Alpine's Esteban Ocon (27) has highlighted his ties to Mercedes as speculation swirls around who might replace seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at the once-dominant Formula 1 team in 2025.

Ocon previously served as a Mercedes F1 reserve and was at one point under consideration to replace Hamilton's then-team-mate Valtteri Bottas before moving to Renault, now Alpine, in 2020.

Hamilton is now the one on the move, switching to Ferrari at the end of this year.

The Briton's seat will be one of the most desirable on the grid, even if overall runners-up Mercedes failed to win a race last season.

"You know, I've always had strong links with Mercedes," Ocon told reporters at Wednesday's launch of the team's 2024 car at their Enstone factory when asked about the speculation and his situation.

"I'm still a Merc junior driver. That's always been, even if I'm not that junior any more. I'm contracted with them at some stage.

"It is how it is. We will see. At the moment I am totally dedicated to Alpine. That's my focus. I need to do a good job on track, as always.

"It's every year a crucial year in Formula One because it doesn't matter if you have a contract or not. If you don't perform, you can be out. If you do a strong job there will always be talks, rumours and good things for you."

Ocon is a race winner, triumphant in Hungary with Alpine in 2021. Last season he finished third in Monaco, with Hamilton fourth, and ended the season 12th overall.

Ocon started out in Formula 1 with Mercedes-powered Manor in 2016 and then raced for Mercedes-powered Force India/Racing Point in 2017 and 2018 before serving as Mercedes reserve in 2019.

