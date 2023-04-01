Pierre Gasly did not feel safe in wet Spa sprint race despite podium finish

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Pierre Gasly did not feel safe in wet Spa sprint race despite podium finish
Pierre Gasly did not feel safe in wet Spa sprint race despite podium finish
Pierre Gasly has seen tragic moments at Spa in the past
Pierre Gasly has seen tragic moments at Spa in the past
Reuters
Pierre Gasly (27) finished third in the Saturday Sprint at the Belgian Grand Prix but the Alpine driver said he had been unable to see much in the spray and had not felt safe.

Racing at speed in wet conditions and limited visibility is a major current safety concern in Formula One after the deaths of two junior drivers in the space of four years at Spa-Francorchamps.

One was Gasly's close friend and compatriot Anthoine Hubert in a 2019 Formula Two race. The other, 18-year-old Dutch driver Dilano van 't Hoff, was killed in a crash this month.

"I could not see a thing," Gasly told reporters after finishing behind Red Bull's championship leading race winner Max Verstappen (25) and McLaren's Oscar Piastri (22).

"If Oscar or Max was in the middle of the straight, I would have been straight inside him. I just couldn't even see 10, 20 metres ahead of me.

"You're just hoping for the best, but I didn't feel safe."

The field did five laps behind the safety car to displace standing water before a rolling start. The safety car was deployed again on lap three when Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso (41) crashed.

Gasly said the spray remained a problem.

"At the moment it’s so huge out of these cars, the water just stays in the air," he added.

"You want to race but at the same time I'm glad everything went safely today. But all you need is just one guy to be stopped at the wrong place in the straight and it can go wrong very quickly. So it's a tricky call."

Verstappen recognised Gasly's concerns, and recalled races in his own junior career where he could see nothing ahead.

"Also today, for example, I couldn't even see the Safety Car sometimes and I'm the first guy," he added.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said the race direction had got it right.

"You can absolutely understand that everyone needs to play it safe here in Spa, we had two terrible accidents and the last one under similar conditions in the rain where drivers couldn't see because of the spray," he said.

"So it was clear that the approach here needed to be on the super-safe side, and I think that was right. The spray on the new Tarmac is pretty bad."

Wolff said Spa, a landmark in the sport with the famed sweep of Eau Rouge, had a place on the calendar but with improved safety.

"Some of these corners are what makes Formula One, but the cars are very quick and the spray is very bad," he said.

"What is it we can all do jointly to keep the absolutely brilliant racetrack here on the calendar whilst making sure there is more visibility in the rain?"

Mentions
Auto racingFormula 1Gasly PierreVerstappen MaxPiastri OscarAlonso FernandoBelgian Grand Prix Formula 1
Related Articles
Max Verstappen on pole for Spa sprint race as Piastri continues fine form
Updated
Verstappen takes Red Bull's 11th win in a row as home hero Norris takes brilliant podium
Verstappen on pole in Britain for fifth race in a row as impressive Norris takes second
Show more
Auto racing
Lewis Hamilton quotes Senna after clash leaves Sergio Perez pointless
Max Verstappen wins Belgian Sprint race as Oscar Piastri finishes in impressive second
Updated
Williams F1 boss Vowles sees 'pain and trouble' at Alpine after high-level departures
Team boss Szafnauer to leave Alpine after Belgian Grand Prix, Fry to join Williams
Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole at Spa after Verstappen's five-place grid penalty
Formula One to postpone anticipated tyre blanket ban until after 2024 season
New boss wants quiet Formula E to make more noise off track despite being quiet on it
Carlos Sainz fastest in wet Belgian Grand Prix practice ahead of Oscar Piastri
Verstappen set for five place grid penalty in Belgium after Red Bull gearbox change
Lewis Hamilton trusts in FIA over Belgian Grand Prix safety ahead of this weekend
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Mane, Saint-Maximin heading to Saudi Arabia, Hojlund set for Man Utd
Late Renard goal gives France vital win against Brazil in thrilling Group F encounter
Sweden ready to build on opening World Cup effort in tough Italian test
WTA roundup: Rare all-southpaw final set for Hamburg, French fly in Lausanne

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |