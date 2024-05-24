Red Bull happy with Tsunoda and Ricciardo, says chief executive Peter Bayer

  4. Red Bull happy with Tsunoda and Ricciardo, says chief executive Peter Bayer

Yuki Tsunoda has impressed this season
Yuki Tsunoda has impressed this seasonReuters
Yuki Tsunoda (24) has made a big step up this season and Red bull would be keen for the Japanese to stay next year, the Red Bull-owned team's chief executive Peter Bayer said on Friday.

The Honda-backed driver's place has looked uncertain with the manufacturer moving to Aston Martin for 2026, when Formula One starts a new engine era.

Tsunoda has been outperforming experienced Australian Daniel Ricciardo, however, and the team also have New Zealander Liam Lawson as reserve and waiting for his chance.

Bayer told reporters Red Bull were happy with both current race drivers and their focus was more on chasing Aston Martin in front of them than on driver discussions.

"I definitely believe he has made a big step forward," he said of Tsunoda. "It's physical preparation, but it's also his mental readiness to perform and deliver.

"I think he simply understood that every time he would be swearing on the radio, that would cost him a tenth. So he's got himself under control. He's extremely professional in the work that he's putting into the feedback with the engineers."

Tsunoda has scored 15 points in seven races compared to Ricciardo's five.

While the Australian finished fourth in the Miami sprint, Tsunoda has been in the points in four grands prix.

Lawson filled in for Ricciardo when the Australian was injured last season and Red Bull bosses assured him then that he would be in Formula One.

Asked where Lawson fitted in now, Bayer said the youngster remained an extremely valuable member of the team.

"Currently we have two drivers in the cars. We are finding performance with the two. And we really do not discuss the 2025 situation," he said.

"The focus is really on track and on the next couple of races until definitely the summer break."

Red Bull principal Christian Horner said there was still plenty of time and all were contracted to Red Bull.

"Liam is undoubtedly keen to get back into a race situation. The drivers in Formula Two are performing well at the moment, Formula Three likewise. So we have a strong vein of talent," he said.

