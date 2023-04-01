Triple world champion Verstappen fastest in first Mexican practice as rookies get a run

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Mexican Grand Prix Formula 1
  4. Triple world champion Verstappen fastest in first Mexican practice as rookies get a run
Triple world champion Verstappen fastest in first Mexican practice as rookies get a run
Verstappen was on form yet again
Verstappen was on form yet again
Profimedia
Triple world champion Max Verstappen (26) set the pace in first practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix on Friday with Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez (33) third fastest in front of his home crowd.

Verstappen, chasing a record 16th win of the season and his fifth in the last six editions of the race, lapped the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez with a best time of one minute 19.718 seconds.

Williams' Alex Albon was second fastest, splitting the Red Bulls with a time 0.095 slower than Verstappen towards the end of the session. Perez was 0.297 off the pace.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fifth and in a McLaren sandwich, with Lando Norris fourth and Oscar Piastri sixth fastest.

Carlos Sainz was seventh for Ferrari with Daniel Ricciardo eighth for AlphaTauri, with his car shedding some bodywork on the main straight.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was only 11th but team boss Toto Wolff explained that by saying the seven times world champion had been testing various items with "lots of measurements on ride height and plank wear".

Hamilton was disqualified last Sunday in Texas for excessive wear of the plank under the car.

"Lewis made a mistake on his fast lap and would have been around about P2 or P3, so that's OK," added Wolff.

Five young drivers replaced race regulars for the session as part of a requirement for teams to give track time to rookies, with Britain's Ferrari Academy driver Oliver Bearman the highest placed in 15th for Haas.

Isack Hadjar was 17th for AlphaTauri, Jack Doohan 18th for Alpine, Frederik Vesti 19th for Mercedes and Theo Pourchaire 20th for Alfa Romeo after failing to set a flying lap due to brake issues.

Teams were also trialling Pirelli test tyres at times during the session, with teams reverting to normal set-up work after two successive sprint weekends with only one practice rather than the usual three.

Mentions
Auto racingVerstappen MaxPerez SergioHamilton LewisLeclerc CharlesNorris LandoPiastri OscarRicciardo DanielAlbon AlexanderMexican Grand Prix Formula 1Formula 1MotorsportSainz Carlos Jr.
Related Articles
Max Verstappen cruises to easy victory in US Grand Prix sprint race
Red Bull's Verstappen seals third Formula One title in Qatar after Perez crashes out
Red Bull's Verstappen on pole for potential title parade at Qatar Grand Prix
Show more
Auto racing
Rovanpera on track for title after building lead in Central European Rally
Lewis Hamilton says that unchecked cars were also illegal at United States Grand Prix
What happens on track stays on track, Perez tells home fans as Red Bull hire bodyguards
F1 Academy champion Marta Garcia moves up with fully-funded seat
Mercedes to move on from Austin blow with 'sunny optimism' in Mexico
Sergio Perez to feel the love in Mexico even if home win seems distant dream
Formula 1 Focus: Norris the Nearly Man, Perez in peril as Hamilton homes in
Norris fears that McLaren have missed their best chance of a win this season
Logan Sargeant ends a 30-year wait for American driver to score points in F1
Most Read
Who's Missing: Jesus ruled out in blow for Arsenal, Tonali suspension begins
Europa League roundup: Roma ease past Slavia Prague thanks to Lukaku and Bove
Hack the weekend: Chelsea, Anderlecht and Slovacko all facing tricky challenges
Lewandowski on course to play in upcoming Clasico, says Barcelona's Xavi

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings