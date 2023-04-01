Marc Marquez to join Gresini Racing team in 2024 after Honda exit

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. MotoGP
  4. Marc Marquez to join Gresini Racing team in 2024 after Honda exit
Marc Marquez to join Gresini Racing team in 2024 after Honda exit
Marquez is a six-time MotoGP world champion
Marquez is a six-time MotoGP world champion
Reuters
Marc Marquez (30) will join Gresini Racing for the 2024 season, the Ducati satellite team said on Thursday, days after Honda announced the six-time MotoGP world champion would be leaving the Japanese manufacturer at the end of the 2023 campaign.

Honda and Marquez agreed to terminate their four-year contract a year early, ending an 11-year association and clearing the way for him to switch to a Ducati machine, the dominant force in MotoGP over the last two seasons.

"I'm excited with this new challenge. It wasn't an easy decision because it's a big change in every way," Marquez said in a statement.

"But sometimes in life it's important to get out of the comfort zone and put yourself through the paces in order to keep growing."

The Spaniard has struggled with injury and an uncompetitive bike this season, although he finished a season-high third in a rain-hit and shortened Japanese Grand Prix.

Honda have not been able to match the pace of the Ducati bikes, leading to Marquez attempting to ride his bike beyond its limits and crashing several times.

"Bike-change-wise, I know I will have to adapt my riding style to a few things, and it won’t be easy. But I'm also sure that the whole Team Gresini will help me a lot," he added.

Marquez, who joined the Repsol Honda team in 2013, won the last of his six championships in 2019, finishing 151 points clear of his nearest rival.

He will join his brother Alex, who has impressed since he made the switch from LCR Honda to Gresini ahead of the 2023 season.

"This is a historical moment for the Gresini Family," Gresini boss Nadia Padovani Gresini said.

"The fact that Marc Marquez chose to race with us in the upcoming season is absolutely fantastic and I'm extremely happy to be able to make it official."

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportMarquez MarcMotoGP
Related Articles
Bezzecchi wins Indian Grand Prix as Bagnaia crash opens up championship
Jorge Martin wins Indian GP sprint after Marco Bezzecchi crashes on first turn
Marco Bezzecchi takes pole at inaugural Indian MotoGP
Show more
Auto racing
Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone to pay $800 million over tax fraud
Updated
Lance Stroll under FIA scrutiny for Qatar Grand Prix incidents
FIA to take action after drivers fall ill due to 'extreme weather' at Qatar GP
McLaren set their sights on Ferrari, Verstappen says they have the best lineup on the grid
Three things learned from Max Verstappen's championship-winning Qatar GP
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem wants more F1 teams and fewer races
Lewis Hamilton takes blame for Qatar GP crash with teammate George Russell
Max Verstappen dominates in Qatar to add 14th win to his title weekend
Lewis Hamilton out as Mercedes team mates collide in Qatar Grand Prix
Most Read
Five things to look out for as Euro 2024 qualifying kicks back into action
Grigor Dimitrov stuns top seed Alcaraz Alcaraz to reach Shanghai quarter-finals
Derby Week: Intense rivalries, drug cartels and murder for hire in Colombia
Belgium seek to beef up midfield with uncapped Royal Antwerp's Mandela Keita

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings