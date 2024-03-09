Martin keeps Binder at bay to win MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix season-opening sprint

Martin celebrates sprint win
Martin celebrates sprint win
Profimedia
Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin led from start to finish to win the MotoGP season-opening sprint at the Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday as last season's championship runner-up began the 2024 campaign with a bang.

Martin had broken the lap record in qualifying to clinch pole position and the Spaniard was under constant pressure from Red Bull KTM's Brad Binder, who stayed on his rear wheel for the entire 11 laps but could not find a way past.

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro had qualified second on the grid but after falling down the pack, he methodically carved his way through the field, keeping Marc Marquez at bay before stealing the final podium spot from Ducati's defending champion Francesco Bagnaia.

